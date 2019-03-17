PM Modi adds ‘Chowkidar’ to his Twitter handle, senior BJP leaders follow suit

A day after launching the ‘Mai Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign, several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed added the prefix ‘Chowkidar‘ to their Twitter handles.

Among the top party leader who made the changes include Railways minister Piyush Goyal, Health Minister JP Nadda and BJP president Amit Shah. The prime minister while launching the campaign on Saturday had said, “Your Chowkidar is standing firm and serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar.” Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE

“As Chowkidars of our nation, we are committed to creating a clean economy by using cashless financial transactions. The menace of corruption and black money has adversely affected us for decades. Time to eliminate these for a better future,” Goyal said after adding the prefix. Click here for more Election News

The development comes after the Congress began a targetted attack on the prime minister over his ‘Chowkidar‘ image, with party president Rahul Gandhi repeatedly mocking the title saying ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai (Watchman is a thief)’. Gandhi has been using the phrase to attack PM Modi over allegations of wrongdoing in the Rafale deal with France. On Saturday, while addressing a rally in Dehradun, Rahul said that he had posed four questions to the prime minister in Parliament on the Rafale deal but he didn’t even answer one of them. “The prime minister delivered a long speech lasting one-and-a-half hours, but failed to answer even one of my questions. All he did was keep looking up, down and sideways. Why? Because he is guilty.”