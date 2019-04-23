PM Modi addresses rallies in Nashik, Nandurbar; reaches out to farmers

Ahead of the third phase of polling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to the country’s farmers on Monday. Addressing election rallies in Maharashtra’s Nashik and Nandurbar, Modi announced that if his government comes back to power, he will extend the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) to all farmers regardless of the size of their land-holding.

“Many farmers have started getting money under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. As to those who are not getting the money, we promise that on May 23 once the election results come out, we will provide the benefit to all farmers. The five-acre limit that has been set will be removed,” Modi said, while addressing an election rally in Pimpalgaon in Nashik district.

Under the scheme, which was rolled out as part of the 2019-20 interim budget, the government has declared a financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per annum to small and marginal farmers with land-holding below five acres, in three equal installments.

Appealing to other sections among farmers, Modi said the “five-acre condition will be withdrawn” once his government was elected to power on May 23. Claiming that about 1.5 crore farmers had already benefited from the scheme, Modi said existing beneficiaries who were yet to receive the amount would get it soon. Just as the Opposition has been running a campaign accusing the government of being anti-farmer, Modi also announced plans to launch a pension scheme for marginal farmers.

In Nandurbar, a tribal belt, where there is some unrest among the Scheduled Tribes (STs) over the demand to categorise Dhangars (shepherd community) as STs, Modi assured that “existing constitutional provisions provided to STs won’t be affected.”

While national security was the dominant theme of his speeches in both places, Modi also launched a veiled offensive against former Union agriculture minister and NCP president Sharad Pawar for ignoring the plight of sugarcane farmers in North Maharashtra’s sugar belt. “Such leaders identify themselves as farmers’ leaders. Why didn’t they care to push ethanol production through excess cane, which we are doing. This would have brought down retail petrol rates, increased cane farmers’ yield and proved more environment-friendly. But this wasn’t done as their own interests would have been hit,” he said.

Modi reiterated that under his rule, the country had gained confidence. “In these five years, every Indian, even if he has a 7-feet man in front of him of whichever race, has gained confidence of looking him in the eye,” he said.

The PM made a reference to the blasts in Sri Lanka. “In the last one week, there have been many blasts in countries around us. Yesterday in Sri Lanka, blasts happened in which hundreds were killed, that too on the holy day of Easter. When people collected in churches for a spiritual sojourn, these male monsters killed them,” Modi said.

He compared the attacks to the situation in India before he came to power. “Before 2014, there was a situation in India where you had blasts regularly in every corner of India. All that the Congress-NCP government did was hold condolence meets and go crying to the international community, blaming Pakistan. But your ‘Chowkidar’ has changed this cowardly policy of the Congress,” Modi said.

He claimed terrorism had now shrunk to a limited pocket of Jammu and Kashmir. “We have entered the heart of the terror factory and taken care of terrorists without any discrimination. Terrorism, which had the might to carry out blasts in every part of India, has now shrunk to a few areas of J&K. There too, no week goes by without our jawans not eliminating the terrorists,” Modi said.