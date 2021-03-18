PM vs CM in Bengal: Modi accuses TMC of appeasement politics, Mamata calls BJP ‘party of rioters’

Raising the pitch for ‘Sonar Bangla’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again on Thursday appealed to the people of West Bengal to wipe out the Trinamool Congress from the state by voting for the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections.

Addressing a rally in Bengal’s Purulia, PM Modi accused the Trinamool Congress and the previous Left governments of neglecting the industrial development of the region.

Asserting that the people of Purulia have been made to lead a difficult life, he said Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government has given Purulia only water crisis, forced migration and an administration that discriminates the poor. The PM added that Purulia has been given an identity of being one of the most backward areas of the country.

Taking a swipe at Mamata’s “Khela hobe” slogan, Modi further told a cheering crowd of supporters, “Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole chaakri hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole vikas hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole shiksha hobe….Khela shesh hobe, vikas aarambh hobe. (Didi says khela hobe (Game on), BJP says there will be jobs; Didi says khela hobe, BJP says there will be vikas(development); Didi says khela hobe, BJP says there will be education; the game will end, development will begin)”

Promising to usher in a “true change in West Bengal and turn the state into “Sonar Bangla” once again, he appealed to the people to reject the TMC government in the assembly elections. Exuding confidence that the BJP would form the government in the state, he said the TMC will be punished for 10 years of misrule and politics of appeasement.

Modi also attacked Mamata Banerjee for pursuing “appeasement and vote bank politics” which were responsible for infiltration. He also accused the Banerjee government of patronising underground Maoist rebels. “The single-most important reason for infiltration is appeasement and vote bank politics being pursued by didi’s government,” he said.

Raising the Batla House encounter case in which one of the convicts was recently awarded death penalty, PM Modi said after the incident in 2008 Mamata had came out “supporting the terrorist” while “questioning the encounter”. “People of Bengal have a strong memory. Bengal remembers who accused the army of plotting a coup, whose side you took during the Pulwama attack and the Batla House encounter.”

He further said that the TMC never considered the Dalits, backwards and adivasis as its own, adding that these sections are the worst victims of cut money culture and ‘Tolabaji’ (extortion) by the ruling party. Referring to a slew of central schemes which the TMC government is yet to implement, Modi said, “We believe in Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) while TMC believes in Transfer My Commission.”

He said on May 2, the day the votes for assembly elections will be counted, Banerjee’s “khela” (game) will be “shesh” (over) and development will start.

Stating that West Bengal had made up its mind long back to remove TMC from power, he said, “It’s being said ‘Lok Sabha mein TMC half aur iss baar poori saaf’. Seeing this determination, didi (Mamata) is taking out her frustration on me. But for us, she is a daughter like crores of daughters of India. Respect for them is part of our culture”.

“That is why we were concerned when didi got injured. I pray to God that her leg injury heals soon,” he added.

This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second rally in the state since the election dates were announced.

Mamata attacks BJP

Addressing a rally in Amlasuli in West Midnapore district, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today claimed that BJP leaders “arrive here in choppers and planes from outside with bagful of cash to lure voters and loot votes” just ahead of elections.

Even as she admitted that the relief doled out after Cyclone Amphan by her government might have missed out “one or two” beneficiaries, she claimed that BJP leaders were nowhere to be seen during the crisis.

“We gave thousands of crores after Amphan. BJP, where were you at that time? They only distribute money for horse-trading,” she alleged.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressing a rally in West Midnapore.

The CM further said that the BJP government at the Centre will omit names of voters in the garb of implementing NPR but asserted that it will not be allowed in Bengal.

“The BJP will omit names of voters if they are not found at home during the visit of enumerators. They will just evict you (people). But we would not allow them to update the register here. Not a single member of any family, no citizen of the

country can be evicted from Bengal,” she stated.

Further, reiterating that she is a like a tiger, Mamata said she would bow her head only before the public. She asserted that she would not support a party like the BJP which “tortures women and Dalits”. The Bengal CM also branded the BJP as “a party of rioters”.

On March 7, PM Modi held a mega rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata and the people of the state have been duped by the TMC and that ‘asol paribartan’ (real change) is the need of the hour. He also said that TMC is blocking the path of development and only letting corruption and ‘syndicate raj’ flourish in the state.

Banerjee is facing one of the most difficult political challenges of her life. She is facing a stiff challenge from BJP in the coming state poll after helming West Bengal for a decade.

The election to the 294-seat Assembly in West Bengal is touted to be a high profile one as the TMC will primarily fight the BJP, which has already made inroads in the state. Several TMC MLAs, including Suvendu Adhikari and party MP Sunil Mondal, have defected to the BJP.

Bengal will go to polls in eight phases starting March 27 with the final phase scheduled on April 9.

In a major political change, the BJP had won 18 of 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2019, with a vote share of 40.64 per cent, giving the Mamata government a major setback ahead of the assembly polls.

With PTI inputs