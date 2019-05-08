PM, Maya rallies in Doaba region this week

Toggle Menu
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will also address a rally in Hoshiarpur next week. BJP, in 2014, had won from Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur and had lost from Amritsar where then Congress candidate Captain Amarinder Singh had defeated BJP’s Arun Jaitley.

Punjab’s Doaba region is set to witness rallies of several national leaders including one by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hoshiarpur on May 10 in favour of BJP candidate Som Prakash, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati’s rally in Nawanshahr on May 12.

