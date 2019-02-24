PM-KISAN scheme won’t help Modi retain power: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not succeed in retaining power by launching the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme at the fag end of his dispensation.

The chief minister also gave a twist to Modi’s poll slogan for the Lok Sabha elections– ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai’ (everything is possible if Modi is there) to ‘Modi hai to namumkin hai’ (it’s impossible, if Modi is in-charge), stressing that not a single promise made during 2014 poll campaigning was fulfilled by the prime minister.

“Farmers of the country are wise enough. You have attempted to win the election by formulating Rs 6,000 scheme but you will not be able to succeed,” Gehlot said at his first press conference after becoming chief minister of the state.

Announcing the scheme from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur on Sunday, the prime minister said the first instalment of Rs 2000 each was deposited in the accounts of 1.01 crore farmers.

Questioning the timing of the launch, Gehlot said the scheme was an attempt to woo the farmers ahead of the general elections.

“Prime minister in his yesterday’s speech in Tonk district had said that Congress recalls loan waiver when elections are near. I want to ask the reason for not launching the Rs 6000 scheme five years before,” he said.

The farmers would have benefitted if the Centre had increased the input subsidy instead of launching the scheme without studying the ground reality, he added.

The Rajasthan government had on Saturday decided to provide Rs 1,000 monthly pension to small and marginalised farmers above 75 years of age, Rs 750 monthly pension to small and marginalised women farmers above 55 years of age and male farmers above 58 years respectively without any regular source of income.

Gehlot said that Modi would be “exposed” if people listen to his speeches made during the campaigning for the 2014 general elections.

“He will be exposed if people hear his old speeches. They (Union government) have not been successful on any front. So, they are in desperation when elections are near,” he said.

On the Pulwama attack, the veteran Congress leader said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre was yet to give a befitting reply to the perpetrators.

An environment was created that Modi ji will take some serious steps but as days have passed, people are now asking what actually is he going to do, Gehlot said.

The chief minister highlighted that instead, an atmosphere of hatred was being created in the country which was unfortunate.

Such an atmosphere is being seen for the first time in the country after its independence and the situation wasn’t this bad even during emergency.