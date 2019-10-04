PM is world leader now, make him win from Panchkula, says union minister

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Thursday asked the BJP workers and supporters to bag the biggest win for the party in Panchkula. The union minister was in the city to campaign for Gian Chand Gupta, the BJP candidate from Panchkula who filed his nomination on Thursday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a world leader now. He has spent time at Panchkula, used to drink tea here. We must make him win,” Nityanand said addressing a rally, adding that “a win for Khattar will make a win for Modi.”

Taking a jibe at Congress, Nityanand said, “Other parties work for their own families (to bring money to their own bank accounts) but BJP is for the people of the state. BJP stands against corruption and for the well-being of ‘Bharat Mata’ (Goddess India).”

Gian Chand Gupta, while addressing the supporters and workers of the party, said that BJP banks on development issues and said he was now back to seek votes from the public in the name of developmental works taken up in the last five years.

He told the supporters present that they should reach out to the public to make the people aware of their achievements of five years. He appealed to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar by making BJP victorious in the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana.

The nomination day for Gian began with a visit to the Mansa Devi temple followed by a ‘havan’ at his new party office. A road rally was then conducted which ended at the Secretariat. Besides Nityanand, the rally was attended by BJP district president Deepak Sharma, Vidhan Sabha in-charge Virendra Rana, state vice-president Banto Kataria, Vishal Seth, Maha Mantri Harendra Malik, vice-president Ajay Sharma, Deepak Manchanda, treasurer Dewan Chand, BB Singal, Yuva Morcha president Yogendra Sharma, Mahila Morcha president Paramjit Kaur and other party leaders.

The BJP election office was inaugurated by the union minister after the ‘havan’ ceremony with party workers.

Talking to reporters after Gian filed his nomination, Nityanand said that when the central and state governments have the same ideology, development of the state and the country is at a fast pace. He claimed that the whole country is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The union minister added that Gian Chand Gupta will win again from Panchkula with the majority because of his popularity and performance.

Meanwhile, AAP candidate from Panchkula, Yogeshwar Sharma, too filed his nomination papers on Thursday.