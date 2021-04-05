PM insulting women with Didi O Didi digs at Mamata, says TMC

The TMC on Sunday accused Narendra Modi of using a mocking tone to address Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at BJP’s election rallies, alleging that the prime minister was insulting the women of the state. (File)

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday accused Narendra Modi of using a mocking tone to address Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at BJP’s election rallies, alleging that the prime minister was insulting the women of the state.

At a press conference, senior TMC leader and state minister Shashi Panja said, “Today, we are all perturbed that the prime minister and home minister of the country are not respecting their positions. The prime minister is speaking in a leering, joking tone much of a hater of women he is. It is quite unfortunate that. It is clear from his speeches how the prime minister is using this kind of language.”

The press conference here was also addressed by TMC women leaders June Malia and Ananya Chakraborty.

Panja added, “He is the prime minister, yet in his speeches look at the tone in which he is uttering ‘Didi o Didi’. Can you speak like this about someone? Is it correct? Can a prime minister speak publicly about a chief minister in this manner? Why should the prime minister stoop so low that one is compelled to call him a harasser and provoker of women?”

Agreeing with the minister, Malia told reporters, “This is not just an insult to Mamata Banerjee but to all the women of Bengal. This is an insult to the concept of womanhood. For 25 years, Mamata Banerjee was an MP and also a minister several times. To date, no prime minister has insulted her the way the current prime minister has. This shows the level to which the BJP has sunk.”

Chakraborty also tore into the BJP, saying, “The BJP has started a game of insulting…the tallest leader of Bengal. But the people of Bengal will have the last laugh. They will give the proper reply through the ballot. Let me tell you the data presented by the Gujarat government in its state assembly. In the last two years, there have been, on a daily basis, two murders, four rapes and six abductions.”

Chakraborty added, “Gujarat’s largest city, Ahmedabad, has the dubious distinction of being the rape capital. We will never let Bengal be turned into another Gujarat.”

Reacting to the TMC’s allegations, BJP Mahila Morcha state president Agnimitra Paul said Banerjee should introspect about the language she uses while speaking about the PM and Shah. “How does our honourable CM address PM Modi and Amit Shahji at poll rallies? How had she addressed JP Nadda?” Paul asked.

