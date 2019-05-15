PM Modi hits out at Cong, slams its hua to hua approach

GIVING CONGRESS leader Sam Pitroda’s “hua to hua” remark on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots a new spin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the Congress saying the party dismissed its scams and failures with this “hua to hua” approach.

“Chandigarh yaad rakhe aur ghar-ghar pahunchaye. Jab laakhon croron ke ghotale hote the, Congress sochti thi hua to hua,” he said while addressing a rally at the Sector 34 ground in support of party candidate Kirron Kher.

Attacking Congress candidate Pawan Bansal, Modi said, “Jab rail mantri ke rishtedar bhartiyon mein bhrashtachar karte the, Congress sochti thi hua to hua. Jab yojnaon ko poora hone mein dashakon lag jaate the, Congress sochti thi hua to hua.”

A charged audience started chanting this phrase with Modi as he peppered his speech with at least 20 mentions of “hua to hua”.

Modi went on to say, “One rank one pension lagoo na hone ki wajah se jab lakhon fauji pareshan the, Congress sochti thi hua to hua. Jab kaale dhan ki wajah se gareeb ke hath se apne ghar ka sapna toot jaata tha, Congress sochti thi hua to hua. Jab chote kamron mein char sau-paanch sau shell companiyan chalai ja rahi thi, hazaron croron ka havala Congress se hota tha, Congress sochti thi hua to hua.”

Modi didn’t stop there. He kept hitting out at the Congress for its anti-middle class schemes. “Jab mehengai se middle class ki kamar toot rahi thi, Congress sochti thi hua to hua.”

Modi said that it was under the “chaiwale ki sarkar” that IPL has been organised in India itself. “Just a day before, the whole country watched IPL finals. Do you remember? Did you see it in 2009? Did you see it in 2014? Why didn’t you watch it? The reason was because in 2009 and 2014, elections were going on in the country but the government sitting in Delhi gave up saying that elections and IPL we can’t handle them both,” he said.

“Haath pair phoolne lag gaye the. Chunav karenge to IPL mein kya ho jayega, IPL karenge, to chunav mein kya ho jayega. Manmohan Singh ka kya ho jayega. Is desh mein cricket bharatiya jeevan ka ek aham hissa hai. Us cricket ko 2009 or 2014 mein duniya ke kisi aur deshon mein IPL ko lejane ke liye majboor kiya,” Modi said. “Aaj 2019, ek chaiwale ki sarkar dekhiye, ek chowkidar ka kaam dekhiye. Abhi bhi Lok Sabha chunav chal raha hai, desh mein IPL hua ya nahi hua?”