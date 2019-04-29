PM has never done caste politics: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never done caste politics and targeted the Opposition, saying that “they have only amassed wealth in the name of caste politics”.

Advertising

Hitting out at the Opposition parties, Jaitley tweeted, “How is the Prime Minister’s caste relevant? He has never done caste politics. He has only done developmental politics. He is inspired by nationalism.”

He was responding to the war of words on Twitter over Modi coming from the “most backward caste”. He alleged that those who are deceiving the poor in the name of caste will not succeed and added, “They have only amassed wealth in the name of caste politics. The Prime Minister’s assets are not even 0.01% when compared to the First Family of the BSP or the RJD.”

READ | I still don’t know PM’s caste, says Priyanka Gandhi

Advertising

At an election rally at Kannauj on Saturday, Modi said , “Mayawatiji, I am the most backward…I request with folded hands not to drag me into caste politics, 130 crore people are my family. This country did not know my caste till my detractors abused me…I am thankful to Mayawatiji, Akhileshji, the Congress people and the ‘mahamilavatis’ that they are discussing my caste…I believe that taking birth in a backward caste is an opportunity to serve the country.”

On Sunday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted, “I had said on April 20 (2019) said that @narendramodi ji, after portraying himself as fake OBC, will call himself a person belonging to extremely backward caste. He did so yesterday (in Kannauj rally in UP). The fact is that he is an upper caste (person) by birth and backward on paper. He (PM) will say so many things just to fetch votes.”

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, too, targeted the Prime Minister. “Mr Narendra Modi is the first person who became PM later who campaigned wearing his caste on his sleeve (2014): ‘’I am an OBC’’. Now, he says he has no caste!” he tweeted.