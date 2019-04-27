PM fake backward, got caste certificate made when he was Gujarat CM: Mayawati

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the SP-BSP alliance was busy distributing certificates of his caste, BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday alleged that Modi is a “fake backward” and that he got himself a backward caste certificate by using the state machinery when he was chief minister of Gujarat.

On April 19, during a joint rally in Mainpuri, Mayawati had called Modi a “fake backward” and Mulayam Singh Yadav the “real” leader of backward classes.

Subsequently, the Prime Minister raised the issue while addressing a rally at Banda in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. “SP-BSP people are busy distributing certificates of my caste and the Congress is busy abusing the whole backward community by using Modi’s name,” he said.

On Friday, at a joint rally with SP president Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Ajit Singh in Orai area of Jalaun constituency, Mayawati said, “I would like to tell you that PM Modi claims that he belongs to the backward community and takes good care of backwards. If he was really from the backward community, then your reservation situation would not have been so bad. The truth is… BJP leaders in Banda say that they are not accepted as backwards, but I would like to tell Narendra Modi and his aides that everyone knows that PM Modi is not a backward by birth.”

“When he formed the government in Gujarat, he used power and got his caste, which came under forward caste, included in backward category and took away what was yours. He calls himself backward so he can get your votes. He is not a real backward, he is fake. The real backward leader in UP… It was SP founder (Mulayam Singh Yadav) who helped the backwards. Now, it is his son Akhilesh Yadav who is working for the community and is also a real backward by birth. He has not taken a certificate later,” added Mayawati.

She also alleged that the BJP is sending stray animals to the Opposition’s rallies. “Now, stray animals are also being let loose at our election rallies. Yesterday in Kannauj, it seems it was the BJP’s mischief to send stray animals there before we reached the rally ground,” Mayawati said.

At a joint rally of SP-BSP-RLD leaders in Kannauj on Thursday, a bull entered the venue before the event. A youth was reportedly injured when he tried to chase the bull away.

Mayawati also said that several parties release manifestos but later keep them aside. “We don’t release a manifesto because we believe in working instead of making fake promises,” she said.

Jalaun is a reserved seat, where BSP candidate Ajay Singh is contesting for the SP-BSP-RLD alliance. He is up against the BJP’s Bhanu Pratap Verma. Polling in Jalaun will be held on April 29.

Speaking after Mayawati, Akhilesh said, “Last time, due to ‘chai’ thing, we got confused… We thought he is a backward. Now, we know that he is a backward only on paper and not by birth.”

He also said the Prime Minister’s “jumlas” are not finishing and asked the people if they will settle scores with “jumlewaalas”.

The SP chief also took a dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “There was a bull at my rally yesterday. After it was told that it had come to the wrong rally, it left. This (state) government has harassed animals also and they are in distress,” Akhilesh said.