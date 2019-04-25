Toggle Menu
PM Modi crossing all limits; RSS/BJP imposed ‘lajawab neta’ upon country: Mayawati

On the ruling party's repeated contentions that the Opposition does not have a leader fit to be the Prime Minister, Mayawati said the same argument was earlier used for PM candidates after Nehru, but "people gave a befitting reply to all this nonsense."

Mayawati was among four leaders, including BJP’s Yogi Adityanath, who was banned by EC for varying periods for violating the model code of conduct during the election campaign. (PTI Photo)

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati Thursday accused the BJP of “insulting the masses by claiming that the Oppositions lack leadership for the post of Prime Minister.”

Mayawati, whose BSP allied with former rival Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of violating the Model Code of conduct and “crossing all limits” when it comes to respect for women, “thanks to ECI”.

Mayawati was among four leaders, including BJP’s Yogi Adityanath, banned by EC for varying periods for violating the model code of conduct during the election campaign.

Signing off on a sarcastic note, she said: “Haven’t BJP/RSS imposed a lajawab neta upon the country.”

In a rally Wednesday, PM Modi, taking a dig at the Opposition, said anybody whose party was contesting from 20 or 25 seats wanted to be the PM.

“It seems everyone wants to be PM. Any party fighting from 20 or 25 seats wants to claim PM’s post. Sab ghungroo bandhke taiyar ho gaye,” he said at a rally in Birbhum district.

