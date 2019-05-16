PM, BJP strong only in terms of publicity, money: Priyanka Gandhi

CONGRESS general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his works in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi with the works her father and former PM Rajiv Gandhi implemented in Amethi. Priyanka said while Modi and BJP were “strong in publicity and money”, she had never seen more development in five years than when her father was Amethi MP.

She was addressing a public meeting in Salempur Lok Sabha Constituency.

“Our Prime Minister is very strong in publicity and his party is strong in both money and publicity”, said Priyanka adding that because of the publicity, when she visited Varanasi during her “Ganga yatra”, she thought that lot of work must have taken place.

However, she claimed that Rajesh Mishra, former Congress MP from Varanasi and the party’s candidate in Salempur, had undertaken more work during his term as MP than Modi.

Comparing Varanasi as Lok Sabha constituency of the present Prime Minister with Amethi, the Parliamentary constituency of her father and then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Priyanka said, “When I had first visited Amethi, I was 10 years old. When my father became MP and Prime Minister, we (Congress) had our Government at both the Centre as well as the state and the change I saw in Amethi in five years…I have not seen in any Lok Sabha constituency ever.

Priyanka said, “If any leader adopts the path of lies and becomes arrogant, the public shows him the truth. The kind of politics prevalent in our country at present is not based on truth but on mere publicity.”

Later in the day, Priyanka held a road show in Varanasi to campaign for Congress candidate Ajai Rai.

Calls Rae Bareli assault on Cong MLA ‘assault on democracy’

Congress general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday termed the attack on Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh and district panchayat members an “attack on democracy”. The MLA was allegedly attacked by BJP candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh, his brother and their aides in Harchandpur area of the district on Tuesday.

Priyanka, who arrived in Rae Bareli on Wednesday, said if needed, the party will lodge a police complaint against the administration.

“It was an attack on democracy and Rae Bareli. We won’t tolerate this,” said Priyanka.

“A few days before the incident, we had informed the administration that such an attack was expected, but it did not help any zila panchayat member. When the convoy was coming, the administration did nothing,” she added. Country-made pistols, stones and sticks were openly used for the attack. (Express News Service)