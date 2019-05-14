Oppn losing polls, drawing satisfaction by hurling abuses: PM after Aiyar defends ‘neech aadmi’ remark

Hours after Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar justified his ‘neech aadmi’ remark against Narendra Modi, the prime minister said since the opposition parties are losing, they are trying to draw satisfaction by “hurling abuses.”

“Going by the response of people in the six phases of elections, it is clear that the opposition parties will face a humiliating defeat. Their anger has touched the seventh heaven now. They are trying to draw satisfaction from hurling abuses,” Modi asserted during a rally in Bihar’s Buxar.

Earlier in the day, Aiyar justified his ‘neech aadmi’ remark against Modi in an opinion piece. In December 2017, Aiyar was suspended from Congress’ primary membership following his jibe against the prime minister.

Asserting that the RLD and Congress combine will push 21st century India into darkness, if voted to power, Modi claimed that it was just the “BJP-led NDA dispensation that could lead the nation towards light”.

“Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas (Development for all) is our mantra and we strive to ensure security and respect for all. The Mahamilawatis (opposition), on the other hand, think some castes are beholden to them,” he said.

He reiterated that it was his government that took on the terrorists and the trouble-mongers on both sides of the India-Pakistan border. “The mahamilawatis, if elected to power, will give free licenses to stone-pelters, naxals and tukde-tukde gang,” he said.

The opposition leaders will get a befitting reply from people after May 23, when the general election results are declared, he stated.

The PM also insisted that he has always lived and worked for the country, without taking any break. “Not for once have I lived for myself or my relatives during my tenure as the Gujarat chief minister or the prime minister. People of this country are my family,” he added.