Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Pithoragarh Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Prakash Pant. The Pithoragarh seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

Pithoragarh ( Uttarakhand ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

pithoragarh Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) (Engineer) Kartik Tamta Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Graduate Professional 28 Rs 21,586 ~ 21 Thou+ / Rs 4,70,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Chandra Pant BJP 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 4,00,53,774 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandra Prakash Punera AAP 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 2,70,65,473 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 12,84,752 ~ 12 Lacs+ Khursid Ahmad BSP 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 18,11,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Mayukh Mahar INC 0 Post Graduate 66 Rs 9,43,23,815 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,38,149 ~ 2 Crore+ Nitin Markana IND 0 Graduate 29 Rs 49,20,050 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Virendera Vir Vikram Singh SP 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 8,23,278 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 24,000 ~ 24 Thou+

Assembly election 2017 won by Pithoragarh candidate of from Prakash Pant Uttarakhand. Pithoragarh Election Result 2017

pithoragarh Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Prakash Pant BJP 0 Graduate 56 Rs 1,28,58,826 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 53,46,326 ~ 53 Lacs+ Gulajar IND 0 Illiterate 47 Rs 20,074 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishnanand Kapri IND 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 35,21,191 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lalit Mohan Bhatt IND 0 Doctorate 44 Rs 15,90,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahendra Singh IND 2 12th Pass 35 Rs 6,98,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Manoj Kumar Joshi IND 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 1,22,93,893 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 74,32,312 ~ 74 Lacs+ Mayukh Mahar INC 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 3,99,00,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 1,98,15,359 ~ 1 Crore+ Raghuvar Ram BSP 0 Graduate 59 Rs 21,88,500 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Bisht SP 0 10th Pass 58 Rs 10,31,817 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 35,000 ~ 35 Thou+ Sushma Mathur UKD 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 1,23,03,715 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 35,50,000 ~ 35 Lacs+

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

Assembly election 2012 won by Pithoragarh candidate of from Mayukh Singh Uttarakhand. Pithoragarh Election Result 2012

pithoragarh Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mayukh Singh INC 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 3,07,00,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Guljar Khan IND 0 8th Pass 52 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Prakash Pant BJP 0 Graduate 51 Rs 67,94,500 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 25,00,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ Ram Datt Joshi BSP 0 Graduate 78 Rs 68,00,000 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh Rawat SHS 0 Graduate 34 Nil / Rs 0 ~

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

Pithoragarh Constituency is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand state. Get all the latest updates and news from Pithoragarh Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Pithoragarh Assembly is also given here.