Pirankaliyar (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Pirankaliyar (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Pirankaliyar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Furkan Ahmad . The Pirankaliyar seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

Pirankaliyar ( Uttarakhand ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

pirankaliyar Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Abdul Wahid Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 5th Pass 51 Rs 7,81,19,397 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Ajay Kumar Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 1,15,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ Furkan Ahmad INC 4 10th Pass 53 Rs 2,94,08,398 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 6,50,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Md Shahjad IND 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 5,18,343 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Munish Kumar Saini BJP 1 Graduate 44 Rs 9,22,46,280 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 43,08,620 ~ 43 Lacs+ Sadab Alam AAP 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 93,35,174 ~ 93 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shahban SP 0 8th Pass 27 Rs 5,21,422 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shahjahan IND 0 Literate 51 Rs 2,94,08,398 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 6,50,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Sheela Rai Nyaydharmsabha 0 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 29,084 ~ 29 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Singh BSP 1 12th Pass 54 Rs 5,98,20,673 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 63,65,257 ~ 63 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Pirankaliyar candidate of from Furkan Ahmad Uttarakhand. Pirankaliyar Election Result 2017

pirankaliyar Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Furkan Ahmad INC 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 2,51,12,401 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 23,29,834 ~ 23 Lacs+ Afzal Ahmed Bhartiya Sarvodaya Party 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 21,25,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Jaibhagwan BJP 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 7,05,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahak Singh Saini IND 0 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 1,09,31,428 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Moti Lal Maurya IND 0 Graduate 60 Rs 1,05,57,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Netra Pal IND 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 6,90,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nitin UKD 0 Graduate 30 Rs 41,000 ~ 41 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rao Sajid BSP 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 1,94,97,890 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sameer Alvi IND 0 Graduate 27 Rs 2,30,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shahzad IND 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 3,30,07,010 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushma IND 0 Graduate 45 Rs 7,20,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

Assembly election 2012 won by Pirankaliyar candidate of from Furkan Ahmed Uttarakhand. Pirankaliyar Election Result 2012

pirankaliyar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Furkan Ahmed INC 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 1,60,90,637 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 30,68,129 ~ 30 Lacs+ Anuj Verma IND 0 5th Pass 57 Rs 4,30,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brahmanand LJP 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 21,75,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Charan Singh RLD 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 19,85,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Devanand UtRM 1 8th Pass 40 Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lalit Kumar UKDP 1 10th Pass 34 Rs 2,92,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahak Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 34 Rs 40,22,280 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Furkan IND 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 4,31,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 4,15,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Mohd. Iqbal SP 0 Literate 48 Rs 1,09,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rao Irshad IND 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 55,30,000 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rekha Devi Mahan Dal 0 8th Pass 31 Rs 7,07,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 2,88,546 ~ 2 Lacs+ Shahjad BSP 2 8th Pass 47 Rs 6,52,96,935 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 79,685 ~ 79 Thou+ Shyambeer BJP 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 37,54,000 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 6,79,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Sulekh Chand IND 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 6,19,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Wazid Ali JD(U) 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 3,80,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yogesh NCP 1 10th Pass 49 Rs 8,75,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

Pirankaliyar Constituency is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand state. Get all the latest updates and news from Pirankaliyar Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Pirankaliyar Assembly is also given here.