Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Pipraich (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Pipraich (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Pipraich assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Pipraich |
March 9, 2022 7:57:55 pm
Pipraich Election Result, Pipraich Election Result 2022, Pipraich Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022Pipraich Election Results 2022

Pipraich (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Pipraich Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Mahendra Pal Singh. The Pipraich seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Pipraich ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

pipraich Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Amod Kumar Bhatt Bharatiya Apna Samaj Party 0 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 3,30,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Amrendra Nishad SP 7 Post Graduate 32 Rs 1,95,19,428 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 85,000 ~ 85 Thou+
Arun Kumar IND 1 10th Pass 43 Rs 7,45,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Avinash Pratap Prajapati Lokpriya Samaj Party 0 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 27,54,964 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Azad Ali IND 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 10,16,193 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Deepak Kumar Agarwal BSP 4 10th Pass 51 Rs 44,45,35,233 ~ 44 Crore+ / Rs 3,45,69,505 ~ 3 Crore+
Dhirendra Pratap Jaiswal AAP 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 12,80,703 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dr. Ashish Kumar Singh CPI 0 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 1,31,57,938 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 48,500 ~ 48 Thou+
Mahendra Pal Singh BJP 0 Graduate 58 Rs 15,16,32,412 ~ 15 Crore+ / Rs 1,37,59,390 ~ 1 Crore+
Narendra Nath Maurya IND 0 Literate 46 Rs 99,16,897 ~ 99 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Nazim Jan Adhikar Party 0 10th Pass 69 Rs 88,29,222 ~ 88 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Subhash Chandra Gupta IND 1 10th Pass 45 Rs 1,87,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Suman Chauhan INC 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 2,37,45,973 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Vijay Kumar Bharti Rashtravadi Vikas Party 0 5th Pass 35 Rs 6,11,263 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Pipraich candidate of from Mahendra Pal Singh Uttar Pradesh.

Pipraich Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Mahendra Pal Singh
BJP

pipraich Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Mahendra Pal Singh BJP 0 Graduate 37 Rs 14,24,51,747 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 50,57,737 ~ 50 Lacs+
Abhimanyu IND 0 Graduate 25 Rs 1,96,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Afatab Alam Urf Guddu Bhaiya BSP 1 Graduate 35 Rs 3,97,00,218 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 1,00,23,062 ~ 1 Crore+
Amrendra Nishad SP 0 Graduate 27 Rs 1,38,53,893 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,47,435 ~ 3 Lacs+
Anil NCP 0 Not Given 32 Rs 2,01,599 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Anita Jaiswal IND 0 Graduate 46 Rs 24,15,72,204 ~ 24 Crore+ / Rs 2,95,01,036 ~ 2 Crore+
Anupama Arya RLD 0 Graduate 51 Rs 1,76,37,847 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,58,540 ~ 4 Lacs+
Bahadur Nishad Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate 46 Rs 87,41,000 ~ 87 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Bharat Singh Rashtriya Janadhar Party 0 8th Pass 51 Rs 42,15,500 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+
Bhpuendra IND 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 1,61,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Kamlesh Sahani IND 0 Graduate 34 Rs 25,76,500 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Kanhai IND 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 2,61,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Naumi Nath Jan Adhikar Party 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 64,200 ~ 64 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Radheshyam Sehra IND 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 8,52,472 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Sajeevan IND 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Sangeeta Devi IND 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 38,50,000 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+
Satyendra Samajwadi Jan Parishad 0 Graduate 32 Rs 1,97,817 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shivdatt Lok Dal 0 8th Pass 55 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Surjeet Singh Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 Graduate 46 Rs 10,09,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Pipraich candidate of from Rajmati Nishad Uttar Pradesh.

Pipraich Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Rajmati Nishad
SP

pipraich Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Rajmati Nishad SP 0 Literate 57 Rs 1,05,06,098 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Achche Lal IND 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 10,99,325 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Amarjit INC 1 Post Graduate 42 Rs 13,35,82,953 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 3,64,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Amarnath JPS 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 87,500 ~ 87 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Arjun RLM 0 8th Pass 55 Rs 31,85,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Bahadur RJPK 0 Graduate 37 Rs 1,13,720 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dildar Husain SBSP 0 Graduate 31 Rs 8,50,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 3,18,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Dinesh Kumar BSP(K) 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 10,08,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+
Ishwar IND 0 8th Pass 43 Rs 5,01,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Jetendra BSP 2 Post Graduate 52 Rs 17,77,25,713 ~ 17 Crore+ / Rs 13,16,788 ~ 13 Lacs+
Kanhai IND 0 5th Pass 42 Rs 10,82,300 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Kapil ARVP 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 1,94,992 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Lalji JD(U) 0 Graduate 61 Rs 1,14,82,966 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,87,270 ~ 3 Lacs+
Mahendra Kumar Singh IND 0 Graduate 60 Rs 32,13,700 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mo.mainuddin RSBP 0 Not Given 42 Rs 8,17,500 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Nijamuddin NLP 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 1,20,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+
Niranjan Prasad RPI 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 57,500 ~ 57 Thou+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+
Nirmala IND 0 Graduate 39 Rs 93,000 ~ 93 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Om Prakash LJP 0 12th Pass 0 Rs 11,05,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Panmati Sharma IND 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 24,31,408 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Radheyshyam Singh BJP 0 12th Pass 64 Rs 1,09,19,256 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,09,272 ~ 9 Lacs+
Rajesh CPI(ML)(L) 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 3,500 ~ 3 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajesh Nishad JKP 2 8th Pass 35 Rs 18,99,800 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Prakash NCP 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 8,02,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rama BEP 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 9,91,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rishikesh RPI(A) 0 Graduate 40 Rs 1,37,234 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sarvajit IND 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 17,66,500 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Satyendra SWJP 0 Graduate 28 Rs 79,000 ~ 79 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Shambhoo Jwala Dal 0 12th Pass 30 Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Surendra Kumar PECP 1 Graduate 37 Rs 23,60,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Pipraich Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Pipraich Assembly is also given here..

