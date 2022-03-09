Pindra (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Pindra (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Pindra Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Avadhesh Singh. The Pindra seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

pindra Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay INC 17 Graduate 51 Rs 2,37,68,262 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 28,00,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ Amarnath Singh AAP 1 Graduate Professional 34 Rs 7,21,07,136 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Awadhesh Kumar Singh BJP 0 Doctorate 67 Rs 7,77,65,098 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 33,49,446 ~ 33 Lacs+ Babulal BSP 0 8th Pass 56 Rs 44,28,98,026 ~ 44 Crore+ / Rs 74,28,185 ~ 74 Lacs+ Rajesh Kumar Singh Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) 1 12th Pass 51 Rs 92,12,460 ~ 92 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shriprakash IND 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 2,40,600 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

pindra Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Avadhesh Singh BJP 0 Doctorate 62 Rs 2,76,72,434 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 18,03,653 ~ 18 Lacs+ Ajay Rai INC 9 Graduate 47 Rs 1,11,41,579 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Babulal BSP 0 8th Pass 51 Rs 32,28,49,160 ~ 32 Crore+ / Rs 1,50,89,204 ~ 1 Crore+ Chirag Kumar Pandey Samajwadi Janata Party (ChandraShekhar) 0 Graduate 33 Rs 2,06,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Deepak Chauhan Janvadi Party(Socialist) 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharmendra IND 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaswant RPI 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 18,600 ~ 18 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mumtaz Mahamukti Dal 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 30,91,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Narendra Pandey SHS 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 34,20,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Shriprakash Mishra IND 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 2,02,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shyam Lal Singh CPI 1 Post Graduate 66 Rs 13,56,030 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tasauvar IND 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 30,36,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

pindra Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay INC 8 Graduate 39 Rs 84,99,084 ~ 84 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Akhilesh Mishra SP 4 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 1,32,84,571 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 11,78,124 ~ 11 Lacs+ Amit Kumar RLM 0 Graduate 28 Rs 14,62,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 8,24,500 ~ 8 Lacs+ Asha ASP 0 Literate 52 Rs 3,40,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharmendra IND 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 4,000 ~ 4 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ganesh Pal PMSP 0 10th Pass 32 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Jai Prakash BSP 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 44,46,711 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Purnmasi BJP 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 11,28,550 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Bahadur IND 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 14,50,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Lakhan IND 0 Literate 41 Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh SBSP 1 12th Pass 42 Rs 8,20,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shyam Lal Singh CPI 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 13,77,409 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 30,200 ~ 30 Thou+ Sunil AD 0 Doctorate 38 Rs 9,53,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushil Kumar JD(U) 0 Graduate 38 Rs 13,20,190 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

