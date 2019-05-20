Pinarayi Vijayan dismisses exit poll results as ‘speculations’

Rejecting the exit poll results which predicted the return of the NDA government at the Centre, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Monday said there is no need to rely on “speculations based on speculation”.

Advertising

Vijayan, who met media persons soon after he returned from a 13-day Europe trip, exuded confidence that the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) will record an impressive win in the Lok Sabha polls.

The exit polls have forecast a poor showing by the ruling Left Front in Kerala.

The polls also showed that the Congress-led United Democratic Front would garner maximum seats from the state.

Advertising

“There have been many instances earlier when the exit polls have failed to accurately predict the election results. Majority of the exit polls in 2004 had predicted continuation of NDA rule at the Centre, but this was proved wrong. So there is no need to rely on speculations based on speculation,” Vijayan said, adding that he would wait till May 23.

“There is no doubt that the LDF will register an impressive win in these polls,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress sources told PTI that the exit polls predicting that the BJP will return to power were an exaggeration.

They said though most of the surveys had predicted around 15 seats for UDF in Kerala, the opposition front was confident of bagging all 20 in the state.

State BJP president P S Sreedharan Pillai also rejected the exit polls for Kerala, which predicted that the saffron party will only get a seat or two in the state.