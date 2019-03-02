IAF defends our country but PM snatched Rs 30,000 cr from it: Rahul Gandhi

Stepping up his attack on Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said while the Indian Air Force defends the country, the Prime Minister “snatched” Rs 30,000 crore from the force. He alleged there was “corruption” in the Rafale deal and that Rs 30,000 crore had been wrongfully given to Anil Ambani.

Speaking at the party’s Parivartan Ulgulan Maha Rally at the Morabadi Ground in Ranchi, the Congress president said, “Vaayu Sena desh ki raksha karti hain aur hamare PM use chori karti hain (The IAF defends our country but the PM has snatched money from the force).”

Gandhi’s remarks come a day after Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was repatriated after being in Pakistan’s custody for nearly 60 hours as his MiG 21 Bison fighter jet was shot down while trying to intercept Pakistani jets.

Gandhi also talked about the poverty and lack of development in the state of Jharkhand. “Jharkhand is not poor, but the people in Jharkhand are living in poverty. It is because the money that should be going to people is being stolen away on a daily basis,” he said.

After forming the govt in Chhattisgarh, we took a historic step of returning land to the tribals. These lands were acquired by TATA company and were left unused for more than 5 years: Congress President @RahulGandhi#ParivartanUlgulanRally pic.twitter.com/7uElSaeGVG — Congress (@INCIndia) March 2, 2019

“Your land, your forests, your water is being taken away from you,” Gandhi stated while addressing adivasi population in Jharkhand. “There were many protests in Niyamgiri and Bhatta Parsaul. We stood with the tribals and introduced Tribal Rights Act. When Mr. Modi became the Prime Minister, the first thing he did was to weaken these laws,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)