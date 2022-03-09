Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Pilibhit Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sanjay Singh Gangwar. The Pilibhit seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

pilibhit Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Arvind Yadav Sarv Samaj Party 0 5th Pass 32 Rs 6,54,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bela Mati Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 Illiterate 48 Rs 34,31,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ikrar Husain IND 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 8,26,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Sharik IND 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 34,93,788 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Moti Ram Rajpoot Sabka Dal United 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 6,52,570 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Singh Gangwar BJP 4 Graduate 47 Rs 5,51,99,374 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 1,49,12,048 ~ 1 Crore+ Shailendra Singh Gangwar SP 1 Post Graduate 47 Rs 7,31,55,966 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 90,22,369 ~ 90 Lacs+ Shane Ali BSP 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 77,18,034 ~ 77 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

pilibhit Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sanjay Singh Gangwar BJP 0 Graduate 43 Rs 2,42,64,912 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,10,78,980 ~ 1 Crore+ Arshad Khan BSP 2 12th Pass 63 Rs 68,31,408 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 5,89,172 ~ 5 Lacs+ Bhoopram Alias Bhawani Prasad RLD 1 Literate 52 Rs 17,18,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ Chandarsen Jan Shakti Ekta Party 0 Literate 25 Rs 1,14,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chokhelal Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 10th Pass 62 Rs 41,41,000 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 2,25,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Moh Yusuf Malik Rashtriya Kisan Majdoor Party 0 Not Given 47 Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Munesh Singh IND 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 14,08,078 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajrani IND 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 5,32,500 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Riaz Ahmad SP 0 Post Graduate 58 Rs 4,09,11,025 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 24,95,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ Shailendra Kumar Gangwar Jan Adhikar Manch 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 36,34,651 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 2,31,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Sharad Jaiswal IND 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 31,96,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Singh Gangwar IND 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 63,95,000 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Pilibhit candidate of from Riaz Ahmad Uttar Pradesh. Pilibhit Election Result 2012

pilibhit Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Riaz Ahmad SP 1 Post Graduate 47 Rs 1,25,60,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 24,95,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ Arti Devi Maurya IND 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 17,79,536 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 14,336 ~ 14 Thou+ Azam Mir Khan PECP 0 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 69,68,869 ~ 69 Lacs+ / Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ B.k. Gupta INC 2 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 1,10,54,100 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,50,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Gurpreet Singh SSD 0 Graduate 26 Rs 6,50,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukut Bihari Lal Sharma JD(U) 0 Doctorate 32 Rs 5,92,500 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Naresh Kumar RPI(A) 0 5th Pass 34 Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nathu Lal NCP 0 8th Pass 71 Rs 18,30,500 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Narayan Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 5,21,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Swaroop JKP 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 73,18,065 ~ 73 Lacs+ / Rs 7,13,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Sanjay Singh Gangwar BSP 0 Graduate 34 Rs 92,78,000 ~ 92 Lacs+ / Rs 43,00,000 ~ 43 Lacs+ Satya Pal BJP 2 12th Pass 43 Rs 96,63,540 ~ 96 Lacs+ / Rs 16,54,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Shravan Dutt Singh AITC 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 94,55,000 ~ 94 Lacs+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Vijay Singh Gangwar IND 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 19,15,331 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vikarool Hasan Khan RLM 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 3,11,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

