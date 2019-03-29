Picking Ferozepur, Bathinda candidates: Congress panel to wait till SAD shows its hand

The Congress Screening Committee that met in Delhi on Thursday to shortlist candidates for the Lok Sabha election in Punjab decided to postpone the decision on Ferozepur and Bathinda seats and wait till the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) announces its candidates on both.

The meeting attended by Congress leader K C Venugopal, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, PPCC president Sunil Kumar Jakhar, and state Congress affairs incharge Asha Kumari is learnt to have discussed that SAD may be taking the ruling Congress for a ride by floating names like Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal and his Union Minister wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal for Ferozepur and Bathinda Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively. Follow more election news here.

In the past couple of days the state has been abuzz with reports that Sukhbir Badal is contemplating contesting from Ferozepur and Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda though mystery surrounds their decision as no formal announcement has been made. A Congress source said it was discussed that the Badals could be taking the Congress for a ride by not giving the correct picture. It was decided that the decision on these two constituencies would be taken only after clarity from SAD. The names of Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and Navjot Kaur Sidhu are in discussion for these two constituencies.

At the same time, the committee has prepared a panel of most suitable options for all 13 seats. The party is learnt to have discussed 11 other seats so that these could be taken up in the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting scheduled on April 2. In the list of probables, the Congress has clear candidates on Gurdaspur, Patiala, and Ludhiana. While Gurdaspur and Ludhiana have sitting MPs in Sunil Kumar Jakhar and Ravneet Singh Bittu, Patiala has Chief Minister’s wife and former MP Preneet Kaur as candidate. All three are already campaigning.

The party discussed Amritsar seat in light of the reports that BJP may field a celebrity from there. Similarly, in Hoshiarpur, party is waiting for the BJP to announce its candidate. In Khadoor Sahib, it is learnt, the Chief Minister wants Jasbir Singh Dimpa but it was discussed that the constituency had become the epicentre of panthic narrative with SAD fielding Bibi Jagir Kaur and Sukhpal Khaira’s alliance fielding human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra’s wife, Paramjit Kaur Khalra. Discussion took place on names like Ramanjit Sikki and Inderjit Singh Zira as they could be the options as panthic candidates while Dimpa, a clean shaved Sikh does not fit the bill. He was also discussed for Amritsar where party may also consider Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu. She is also a choice against one of the Badals. The decision will be taken later.

In Sangrur, the Chief Minister was learnt to be keen on Kewal Singh Dhillon but Asha Kumari was in favour of fielding a Hindu candidate in the constituency. Hence, PWD minister Vijay Inder Singla is being seen as a strong contender.

A final decision, however, will be taken in the CEC.

For Faridkot, the party discussed Mohd Sadiq and Rajinder Singh, a police officer. For Fatehgarh Sahib, there is a tie between Dr Amar Singh and sitting MLA Gurpreet Singh GP, and for Anandpur Sahib, the Chief Minister is in favour of Manish Tewari while Jakhar and senior party leaders are pushing for CM’s political Secretary Capt Sandeep Sandhu.