Phoolpur Pawai (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Phoolpur Pawai (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Phoolpur Pawai Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Arun. The Phoolpur Pawai seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Phoolpur Pawai ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

phoolpur pawai Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amit Kumar Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Graduate 29 Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitendra Kumar IND 0 Graduate 68 Rs 30,50,500 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kiran AAP 0 Graduate 30 Rs 7,93,200 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Mo Shahid INC 0 Graduate 36 Rs 37,91,095 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Paras Nath IND 0 12th Pass 70 Rs 97,95,000 ~ 97 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Avtar IND 0 Graduate 43 Rs 11,00,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 1,80,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Ram Surat BJP 3 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 22,11,029 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramakant SP 3 10th Pass 62 Rs 10,22,09,852 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shakeel Ahmad BSP 2 Graduate 56 Rs 3,87,45,659 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Yogendra Pratap Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 46 Rs 42,92,000 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+

Assembly election 2017 won by Phoolpur Pawai candidate of from Arun Uttar Pradesh. Phoolpur Pawai Election Result 2017

phoolpur pawai Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Arun BJP 3 Graduate 32 Rs 78,93,362 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Abu Shad IND 1 12th Pass 50 Rs 53,46,000 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 24,90,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ Abul Qais BSP 0 10th Pass 34 Rs 69,63,184 ~ 69 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Achelal IND 0 Literate 49 Rs 3,36,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhanu Pratap Mahakranti Dal 0 10th Pass 0 Rs 5,63,598 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ghanshyam IND 0 Literate 34 Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mo. Majakkir Bahujan Mukti Party 0 8th Pass 32 Rs 4,28,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nesar Ahmad IND 0 Illiterate 56 Rs 10,10,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Singh RLD 0 Graduate 48 Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Surat Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 1 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 18,24,500 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramagya Yadav CPI 0 Graduate 54 Rs 29,05,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ Reeta Maurya Asankhya Samaj Party 0 Graduate 26 Rs 39,100 ~ 39 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Phoolpur Pawai candidate of from Shayam Bahadur Uttar Pradesh. Phoolpur Pawai Election Result 2012

phoolpur pawai Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Shayam Bahadur SP 2 Post Graduate 41 Rs 1,06,87,390 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,31,030 ~ 9 Lacs+ Abul Qais BSP 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 72,03,275 ~ 72 Lacs+ / Rs 4,92,800 ~ 4 Lacs+ Ajay Yadav INC 0 Graduate 37 Rs 2,68,39,908 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Danpati RLM 0 12th Pass 58 Rs 47,92,000 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Ghanshyam IND 0 Graduate 29 Rs 10,10,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gulzar IND 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 2,41,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Imtiyaz Beg CPI 2 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 22,42,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 29,325 ~ 29 Thou+ Mafooz Alias Mahfooz SBSP 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 6,78,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay IND 0 Graduate 36 Rs 11,95,088 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shaukat Ali RUC 0 Graduate 38 Rs 53,41,511 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sheetala Prasad IND 0 Literate 49 Rs 2,92,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Virendra Kumar BJP 0 Graduate 40 Rs 37,76,560 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Phoolpur Pawai Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state.