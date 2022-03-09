Phillaur (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Phillaur (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Phillaur (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SAD candidate Baldev Singh. The Phillaur (sc) seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Assembly election 2017 won by Phillaur Sc candidate of from Baldev Singh Punjab. Phillaur (sc) Election Result 2017

phillaur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Baldev Singh SAD 0 Graduate 36 Rs 2,48,75,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 6,94,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Avtar Singh Karimpuri BSP 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 2,05,53,630 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 34,60,514 ~ 34 Lacs+ Balwinder Singh Bharatiya Rashtravadi Paksha 0 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 1,73,747 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Parmjit Randhawa Revolutionary Marxist Party of India 0 8th Pass 54 Rs 8,06,950 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 23,850 ~ 23 Thou+ Sanjay Kumar Shalu Lok Insaaf Party 0 Graduate 27 Rs 7,99,121 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Saroop Singh Kadiana AAP 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 40,23,184 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 40,224 ~ 40 Thou+ Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary INC 0 Graduate 39 Rs 1,14,71,329 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,70,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Yadwinder Singh IND 1 12th Pass 52 Rs 2,68,448 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 34,790 ~ 34 Thou+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Phillaur Sc candidate of from Avinash Chander Punjab. Phillaur (sc) Election Result 2012

phillaur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Avinash Chander SAD 0 Graduate 47 Rs 3,35,58,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 71,52,000 ~ 71 Lacs+ Baldev Singh BSP 1 Graduate 32 Rs 1,96,01,100 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Balkar Ram IND 0 5th Pass 42 Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Des Raj IND 0 5th Pass 53 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Gajjan IND 0 Not Given 48 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mela Singh IND 0 Graduate 49 Rs 3,69,199 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Parshotam Lal Bilga CPM 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 10,02,405 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 1,90,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Saleem Mohamed IND 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 1,51,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santokh Singh Chaudhary INC 0 Graduate Professional 65 Rs 8,32,20,312 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 34,37,737 ~ 34 Lacs+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

