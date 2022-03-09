Phephana (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Phephana (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Phephana Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Upendra. The Phephana seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Phephana ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Phephana candidate of from Upendra Uttar Pradesh. Phephana Election Result 2017

phephana Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Upendra BJP 6 Post Graduate 45 Rs 1,21,50,033 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 10,95,473 ~ 10 Lacs+ Ambika BSP 0 Graduate Professional 66 Rs 14,11,34,466 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 1,23,20,725 ~ 1 Crore+ Amrita IND 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dhirendra Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 71,91,000 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harendra Yadav VANCHITSAMAJ INSAAF PARTY 1 12th Pass 48 Rs 17,29,567 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Matadin Jan Adhikar Manch 0 Not Given 59 Rs 11,02,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raju IND 0 Literate 52 Rs 63,00,000 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ Sangram Singh SP 0 Graduate Professional 66 Rs 1,82,60,109 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 37,00,000 ~ 37 Lacs+ Satyanand Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate 33 Rs 30,500 ~ 30 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Saudagar Yadav RLD 0 Graduate 54 Rs 1,69,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Usha IND 0 Graduate 44 Rs 72,65,206 ~ 72 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Phephana candidate of from Upendra Uttar Pradesh. Phephana Election Result 2012

phephana Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Upendra BJP 11 Post Graduate 40 Rs 82,54,873 ~ 82 Lacs+ / Rs 8,92,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Ambika SP 0 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 3,30,06,507 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 4,12,455 ~ 4 Lacs+ Ashok Kumar Singh JaBhP 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 91,500 ~ 91 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Gupteshwar Rai LJP 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 32,31,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Imtiyaj Ahamad IND 0 12th Pass 42 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Kanhiya JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Ji Verma RSMD 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 30,64,302 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 21,06,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ Rana Pratap Singh RLM 0 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 18,09,800 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Sangram Singh Yadav SBSP 0 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 79,58,158 ~ 79 Lacs+ / Rs 13,21,185 ~ 13 Lacs+ Santosh Ram IND 0 Literate 30 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Shivanand BSP 0 Graduate 52 Rs 1,20,46,498 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 27,00,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ Subhash Ji NBEP 0 Graduate 54 Rs 2,10,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sudhir INC 0 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 1,15,50,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Upesh Kumar IND 0 Literate 29 Rs 27,47,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

