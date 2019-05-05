Phase five in West Bengal: Seven seats to vote tomorrow

PREPARATIONS ARE in place for the fifth phase of polling in seven constituencies in West Bengal Monday. The phase will decide the fate of 83 candidates.

All polling booths will be manned by central forces and all state police will be replaced by CAPF inside polling booths. The role of the state police will be limited to manning areas outside the polling booths. The seven constituencies are Bangaon, Barrackpore, Howrah, Uluberia, Sreerampur, Hooghly and Arambag.

According to sources, Barrackpore, where the face-off is between Trinamool Congress candidate Dinesh Trivedi and BJP’s Arjun Singh, will have large-scale deployment of central forces.

Bhatpara, under Barrackpore, had recently witnessed clashes between BJP and TMC and violence was reported from the area a day after the fourth phase of polling.

Even during the no-confidence motion against Arjun Singh, Barrackpore area had witnessed disturbance.

Arjun Singh, a four-time TMC MLA, joined BJP just after TMC announced its candidate list for Lok Sabha election. BJP, keeping the Hindi-speaking people in mind, fielded him as a candidate from Barrackpore.

Campaigning for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections ended on Saturday evening.

As per Election Commission there will be frequent patrolling by central forces even outside the polling booth in areas that are close to Bangladesh border area.

“This phase will have maximum number of Central forces. The booths will be manned by CAPF,” said an election commission official. The state police will be engaged in other poll booth-related duties like ensuring law and order is maintained outside polling booths. Besides this, Quick Response Teams (QRT) of the central forces will be on standby check on any disruption of law and order in West Bengal.

Of the total 83 candidates, over 20 candidates have declared criminal cases against them in their affidavit.

Incidents of bombing and clashes between TMC and BJP supporters were reported in the fourth phase of polling for eight Lok Sabha seats that took place on April 29.

Clashes were reported between supporters of rival parties in Nanoor, Rampurhat, Nalhati and Suri areas of Birbhum seat, leaving several people injured on the poll day.

In Barabani, BJP candidate from Asansol and Union minister Babul Supriyo’s vehicle was vandalised allegedly outside a polling station, while in Dubrajpur area central security forces personnel reportedly opened fire in the air to disperse irate people who attacked them when they were barred from entering the booths with mobile phones.