Phase 6: Polling in 59 Lok Sabha seats across 7 states today

Uttar Pradesh:

14 out of 80 seats (2014: BJP 12, SP 1, Apna Dal 1)

The most high-profile seat in this phase will see a two-way contest between former chief minister and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BJP’s candidate, Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav “Nirahua” in Azamgarh. Another high-profile seat is Sultanpur, where Union Minister Maneka Gandhi will take on Congress’s Sanjay Singh and the gathbandhan’s candidate, Chandra Bhadra Singh “Sonu” of the BSP.

Haryana:

10 seats (2014: 7 BJP, 2 INLD, 1 Congress)

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, INLD won two seats after the BJP’s partner in Punjab, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), supported the Chautalas. After bitter infighting in the family, Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala has formed the JJP. This year, he will try to retain his seat, and he is up against Congress’s Bhavya Bishnoi and BJP’s Brijendra Singh.

West Bengal:

8 out of 42 seats (2014: TMC 8)

West Bengal’s former Maoist belt, popularly know as the Jangal Mahal area, will go to polls in the sixth phase. In Medinipur, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh is up against TMC’s Manas Bhunia. Meanwhile, TMC’s Dev, a Tollywood star, will take on former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh — once considered close to CM Mamata Banerjee but now fighting on a BJP ticket.

Madhya Pradesh:

8 out of 29 seats (2014: BJP 7, Congress 1)

The battle for Bhopal is one of the most keenly awaited fights in the country, with Congress candidate and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh up against BJP’s Pragya Singh Thakur. Meanwhile, former Union Minister and Congress in-charge of western Uttar Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia is taking on his former aide and BJP candidate K P Yadav in Guna. Bhind, Morena and Gwalior, which saw caste violence last year, also go to poll in this phase.

Bihar:

8 out of 40 seats (2014: BJP 7, LJP 1)

Union minister Radha Mohan Singh will have a tough fight in the East Champaran seat against RLSP’s Aakash Yadav — son of Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Singh. However, the most keenly followed contest will be in Siwan — between former MP and strongman Mohammed Shahabuddin’s wife Hina Shahab — contesting on an RJD ticket — and strongman Ajay Singh’s wife Kavita Singh, who has been fielded by the JD(U).

Delhi:

7 seats (2014: BJP 7)

Among the key seats is the East Delhi seat, where AAP’s Atishi will contest against former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who is fighting on a BJP ticket, as well as Congress’s Arvinder Lovely, who grew up in the area. The contest in North East Delhi will be significant too, with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari going head-to-head with three-time CM and Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit and AAP’s Dilip Pandey.

Jharkhand:

4 out of 14 seats (2014: BJP 4)

Cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad, formerly with the BJP, is now contesting the Dhanbad seat on a Congress ticket. Meanwhile, Singhbhum will see a contest between Congress candidate Geeta Koda — former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda’s wife — and BJP state president Laxman Gilua.