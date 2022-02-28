Phase 5 of polls: Uttar Pradesh records 55% turnout

Around 55 per cent polling was recorded on Sunday in the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls for 61 seats spread across 12 districts.

According to the Election Commission of India’s voter turnout app, the polling percentage was 54.98. Voting ended at 6 pm. The final polling figure will be available on Monday, an official said.

Police said voting was largely peaceful, barring in Pratapgarh’s Kunda seat where Samajwadi Party candidate Gulshan Yadav’s convoy was allegedly attacked by some people. Party workers claimed that Yadav sustained minor injuries.

SP state president Naresh Uttam and party national spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury have sent a written complaint to the Election Commission about the incident.

The night before voting began in Gonda, an FIR was registered against former minister and SP candidate Yogesh Pratap Singh and 12 others for allegedly assaulting and gangraping a 45-year-old woman in Gonda.