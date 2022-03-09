Pharenda (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Pharenda (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Pharenda Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Bajrang Bahadur Singh. The Pharenda seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Pharenda ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

pharenda Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ashutosh IND 0 Graduate Professional 25 Rs 16,500 ~ 16 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Bajrang Bahadur Singh BJP 0 Graduate 51 Rs 10,34,56,257 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 12,07,794 ~ 12 Lacs+ Ishoo Chaurasiya BSP 0 12th Pass 30 Rs 4,00,35,883 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 52,30,132 ~ 52 Lacs+ Jaili Aam Janta Party (India) 0 Literate 51 Rs 7,21,500 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajan AAP 0 Doctorate 40 Rs 47,13,337 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Ravi Prakash Vishwakarma Lok Samaj Party 0 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 2,68,995 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 1,16,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Shankhlal SP 1 Graduate 67 Rs 17,15,28,223 ~ 17 Crore+ / Rs 25,14,929 ~ 25 Lacs+ Suryaprakash Akhil Bharatiya Socialist Party 0 Graduate 63 Rs 2,15,46,925 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 29,86,925 ~ 29 Lacs+ Virendra Chaudhary INC 2 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 5,35,93,000 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Pharenda candidate of from Bajrang Bahadur Singh Uttar Pradesh. Pharenda Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Pharenda candidate of from Bajrang Bahadur Singh Uttar Pradesh. Pharenda Election Result 2012

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

