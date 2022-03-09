scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Pharenda (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Pharenda (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Pharenda assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Pharenda |
March 9, 2022 7:25:23 pm
Pharenda Election Result, Pharenda Election Result 2022, Pharenda Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022Pharenda Election Results 2022

Pharenda (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Pharenda Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Bajrang Bahadur Singh. The Pharenda seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Pharenda ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

pharenda Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Ashutosh IND 0 Graduate Professional 25 Rs 16,500 ~ 16 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Bajrang Bahadur Singh BJP 0 Graduate 51 Rs 10,34,56,257 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 12,07,794 ~ 12 Lacs+
Ishoo Chaurasiya BSP 0 12th Pass 30 Rs 4,00,35,883 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 52,30,132 ~ 52 Lacs+
Jaili Aam Janta Party (India) 0 Literate 51 Rs 7,21,500 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajan AAP 0 Doctorate 40 Rs 47,13,337 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+
Ravi Prakash Vishwakarma Lok Samaj Party 0 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 2,68,995 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 1,16,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Shankhlal SP 1 Graduate 67 Rs 17,15,28,223 ~ 17 Crore+ / Rs 25,14,929 ~ 25 Lacs+
Suryaprakash Akhil Bharatiya Socialist Party 0 Graduate 63 Rs 2,15,46,925 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 29,86,925 ~ 29 Lacs+
Virendra Chaudhary INC 2 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 5,35,93,000 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Pharenda candidate of from Bajrang Bahadur Singh Uttar Pradesh.

Pharenda Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Bajrang Bahadur Singh
BJP

pharenda Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Bajrang Bahadur Singh BJP 0 Graduate 45 Rs 5,66,39,946 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 35,88,640 ~ 35 Lacs+
Gobind Das IND 0 5th Pass 58 Rs 2,11,272 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Jitendar SHS 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 6,17,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Nagendra Nath Bahujan Mukti Party 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 15,77,500 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Raj Kumar Nishad Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 0 Graduate 32 Rs 85,65,500 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+
Rajendera Peace Party 0 Graduate 56 Rs 3,78,09,785 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+
Reena All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 97,55,000 ~ 97 Lacs+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+
Shashi Bhooshan Lok Dal 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 32,13,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Shiv Kumari Devi Jai Hind Samaj Party 0 Literate 35 Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Vechan BSP 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 41,10,840 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vijay Singh RLD 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 68,88,000 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 8,20,000 ~ 8 Lacs+
Virendra Chaudhary INC 1 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 2,15,24,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Pharenda candidate of from Bajrang Bahadur Singh Uttar Pradesh.

Pharenda Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Bajrang Bahadur Singh
BJP

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Pharenda Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Pharenda Assembly is also given here..

