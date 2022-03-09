Phaphamau (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Phaphamau (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Phaphamau Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Vikramajeet. The Phaphamau seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Assembly election 2017 won by Phaphamau candidate of from Vikramajeet Uttar Pradesh. Phaphamau Election Result 2017

phaphamau Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Vikramajeet BJP 0 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 5,15,09,909 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ansar Ahamad SP 0 8th Pass 62 Rs 5,33,71,112 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 6,71,646 ~ 6 Lacs+ Chandrika Prasad Sahu Lok Dal 0 Graduate 55 Rs 4,16,30,800 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamlesh Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 1,78,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj BSP 2 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 13,76,79,482 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 4,02,33,755 ~ 4 Crore+ Pawan Tripathi Yuva Vikas Party 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 1,87,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raghunath Bahujan Awam Party 0 Graduate Professional 68 Rs 37,15,000 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Kumar IND 2 12th Pass 37 Rs 2,83,06,696 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramsajiwan RLD 0 12th Pass 56 Rs 68,40,000 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satendra Prasad RPI 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sudha Patel Bhartiya Sangam Party 0 Graduate 38 Rs 45,85,000 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Phaphamau candidate of from Ansar Ahmad Uttar Pradesh. Phaphamau Election Result 2012

phaphamau Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ansar Ahmad SP 1 8th Pass 56 Rs 4,09,19,546 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 6,23,623 ~ 6 Lacs+ Akash Shukla IND 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 2,18,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Guru Prasad BSP 0 Graduate 42 Rs 53,29,100 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lal Bahadur Patel IND 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 10,92,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahadeo Prasad Dhuriya RJPK 0 10th Pass 64 Rs 19,40,980 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 1,70,213 ~ 1 Lacs+ Mamta Maurya ARVP 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 17,16,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar IND 0 Graduate 34 Rs 44,55,000 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 1,53,899 ~ 1 Lacs+ Manoj Kumar RLM 1 Graduate 28 Rs 2,000 ~ 2 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar Pandey IND 3 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 6,20,83,537 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 2,32,52,875 ~ 2 Crore+ Mohit Kumar Umrao Patel QED 0 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 75,400 ~ 75 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Muneeshwar Singh Bare Guruji RaMSP 0 Graduate Professional 65 Rs 19,69,100 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nadeem Ahmad AD 1 10th Pass 31 Rs 24,10,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nitya Narayan Yadav LD 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 5,50,047 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ Phoolchandra Bharatiya Rashtriya Bahujan Samaj Vikas Party 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 6,01,500 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prabha Shankar Pandey BJP 2 Graduate 55 Rs 45,24,148 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raju IND 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 5,15,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raju Pal BPNP 0 Literate 45 Rs 6,05,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Kumar IND 0 Graduate 38 Rs 8,34,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramsakha NCP 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 12,30,189 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Kumar Maurya IND 0 8th Pass 28 Rs 45,300 ~ 45 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Shekhar Bahuguna INC 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 1,18,52,392 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 22,60,844 ~ 22 Lacs+ Shiv Prasad Mishra JD(U) 0 Graduate 54 Rs 23,97,156 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 18,50,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ Shivbaran Singh Baba Yadav IJP 0 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 55,83,000 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 94,000 ~ 94 Thou+ Shyamu RSBP 0 Literate 36 Rs 3,01,880 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surya Prasad Dwivedi CPI 0 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 22,67,879 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Phaphamau Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state.