Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Phaphamau (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

By: Election Desk | Phaphamau |
March 9, 2022 8:13:42 pm
Phaphamau (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Phaphamau Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Vikramajeet. The Phaphamau seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Phaphamau ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

phaphamau Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Ansar Ahmad SP 1 8th Pass 67 Rs 7,17,95,786 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 16,05,988 ~ 16 Lacs+
Dilip Kumar Kushwaha IND 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 2,05,77,600 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 28,64,962 ~ 28 Lacs+
Durgesh Panday INC 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 22,35,890 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Guru Prasad Maurya BJP 0 Graduate 53 Rs 1,43,35,781 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,22,734 ~ 3 Lacs+
Gyan Prakash Mourya Jan Adhikar Party 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 1,35,29,726 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 14,92,160 ~ 14 Lacs+
Jitendra Kumar Bhartiya LJP 0 Graduate 27 Rs 2,13,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Lakshmi Narayan Jansatta Dal Loktantrik 0 Graduate 38 Rs 2,47,47,024 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 98,87,856 ~ 98 Lacs+
Mangla Prasad Pal Rashtra Uday Party 0 Others 58 Rs 41,36,048 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mithlesh Kumar Prajapati IND 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 4,23,240 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Om Prakash BSP 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 1,82,27,473 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 22,86,042 ~ 22 Lacs+
Pankaj Pandey Akhil Bharatiya Socialist Party 2 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 39,56,071 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 1,30,005 ~ 1 Lacs+
Parul Jaiswal IND 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 2,47,47,024 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 96,73,096 ~ 96 Lacs+
Praveen Kumar IND 1 10th Pass 46 Rs 40,83,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajeswari Patel Jan Jan (United) Party 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 1,48,51,263 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 32,41,704 ~ 32 Lacs+
Sanjay Prakash Shukla AAP 0 Graduate 54 Rs 91,30,550 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 6,40,960 ~ 6 Lacs+
Sanjaya Kumar Yadav Right to Recall Party 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 25,663 ~ 25 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Shivendra Kumar IND 0 Graduate 32 Rs 20,74,409 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Subhash Chandra Samyak Party 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Udai Bhan Singh Yadev IND 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 6,22,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+
Vinod Kumar Yuva Vikas Party 0 Graduate 44 Rs 5,04,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vinod Kumar Pandey IND 0 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 70,85,000 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Phaphamau candidate of from Vikramajeet Uttar Pradesh.

Phaphamau Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Vikramajeet
BJP

phaphamau Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Vikramajeet BJP 0 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 5,15,09,909 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Ansar Ahamad SP 0 8th Pass 62 Rs 5,33,71,112 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 6,71,646 ~ 6 Lacs+
Chandrika Prasad Sahu Lok Dal 0 Graduate 55 Rs 4,16,30,800 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Kamlesh Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 1,78,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Manoj BSP 2 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 13,76,79,482 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 4,02,33,755 ~ 4 Crore+
Pawan Tripathi Yuva Vikas Party 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 1,87,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Raghunath Bahujan Awam Party 0 Graduate Professional 68 Rs 37,15,000 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Raj Kumar IND 2 12th Pass 37 Rs 2,83,06,696 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramsajiwan RLD 0 12th Pass 56 Rs 68,40,000 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Satendra Prasad RPI 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Sudha Patel Bhartiya Sangam Party 0 Graduate 38 Rs 45,85,000 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Phaphamau candidate of from Ansar Ahmad Uttar Pradesh.

Phaphamau Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Ansar Ahmad
SP

phaphamau Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Ansar Ahmad SP 1 8th Pass 56 Rs 4,09,19,546 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 6,23,623 ~ 6 Lacs+
Akash Shukla IND 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 2,18,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Guru Prasad BSP 0 Graduate 42 Rs 53,29,100 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Lal Bahadur Patel IND 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 10,92,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mahadeo Prasad Dhuriya RJPK 0 10th Pass 64 Rs 19,40,980 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 1,70,213 ~ 1 Lacs+
Mamta Maurya ARVP 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 17,16,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Manoj Kumar IND 0 Graduate 34 Rs 44,55,000 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 1,53,899 ~ 1 Lacs+
Manoj Kumar RLM 1 Graduate 28 Rs 2,000 ~ 2 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Manoj Kumar Pandey IND 3 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 6,20,83,537 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 2,32,52,875 ~ 2 Crore+
Mohit Kumar Umrao Patel QED 0 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 75,400 ~ 75 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Muneeshwar Singh Bare Guruji RaMSP 0 Graduate Professional 65 Rs 19,69,100 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Nadeem Ahmad AD 1 10th Pass 31 Rs 24,10,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Nitya Narayan Yadav LD 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 5,50,047 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+
Phoolchandra Bharatiya Rashtriya Bahujan Samaj Vikas Party 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 6,01,500 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Prabha Shankar Pandey BJP 2 Graduate 55 Rs 45,24,148 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Raju IND 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 5,15,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Raju Pal BPNP 0 Literate 45 Rs 6,05,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramesh Kumar IND 0 Graduate 38 Rs 8,34,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramsakha NCP 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 12,30,189 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sanjay Kumar Maurya IND 0 8th Pass 28 Rs 45,300 ~ 45 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Shekhar Bahuguna INC 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 1,18,52,392 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 22,60,844 ~ 22 Lacs+
Shiv Prasad Mishra JD(U) 0 Graduate 54 Rs 23,97,156 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 18,50,000 ~ 18 Lacs+
Shivbaran Singh Baba Yadav IJP 0 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 55,83,000 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 94,000 ~ 94 Thou+
Shyamu RSBP 0 Literate 36 Rs 3,01,880 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Surya Prasad Dwivedi CPI 0 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 22,67,879 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

