Phagwara (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Phagwara (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Phagwara (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Som Prakash. The Phagwara (sc) seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Phagwara Sc ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

phagwara (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal INC 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 2,35,44,093 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jarnail Nangal Lok Insaaf Party 2 12th Pass 48 Rs 44,67,687 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 14,52,983 ~ 14 Lacs+ Jasvir Singh Garhi BSP 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 1,07,31,495 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,45,177 ~ 2 Lacs+ Joginder Singh Mann AAP 0 Graduate 71 Rs 1,79,25,610 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 16,22,455 ~ 16 Lacs+ Khushi Ram IND 0 Graduate Professional 70 Rs 2,37,83,406 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 2,69,504 ~ 2 Lacs+ Kuldeep Singh Noor Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 5,81,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Sampla BJP 1 10th Pass 60 Rs 3,36,97,697 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 45,56,226 ~ 45 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Phagwara Sc candidate of from Som Prakash Punjab. Phagwara (sc) Election Result 2017

phagwara (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Som Prakash BJP 0 Post Graduate 67 Rs 2,92,52,024 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashwani Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 28 Rs 1,42,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jarnail Singh AAP 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 35,18,622 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Joginder Singh Mann INC 0 12th Pass 66 Rs 94,33,562 ~ 94 Lacs+ / Rs 20,79,594 ~ 20 Lacs+ Surinder Dhanda BSP 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 9,25,391 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tirath Ram Bahujan Mukti Party 1 8th Pass 62 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Tulsi Ram Khosla Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar) 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 43,48,000 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Phagwara Sc candidate of from Som Prakash Punjab. Phagwara (sc) Election Result 2012

phagwara (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Som Prakash BJP 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 2,63,28,798 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 34,57,719 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 2,80,932 ~ 2 Lacs+ Balbir Kumar Sodhi INC 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 3,00,36,328 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 13,42,270 ~ 13 Lacs+ Jarnail Singh BSP 1 12th Pass 38 Rs 4,97,306 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mulkh Raj PPOP 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 91,38,734 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nand Lal BSP(A) 0 Others 53 Rs 2,29,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Parveen Kumar SHS 0 Others 43 Rs 6,94,338 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 13,000 ~ 13 Thou+ Ram Pal IND 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 3,19,647 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 2,11,488 ~ 2 Lacs+ Rulda Singh IND 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 23,05,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sarwan Singh IND 0 8th Pass 70 Rs 20,80,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yashpal Atwal IND 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 24,82,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 1,30,000 ~ 1 Lacs+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

Phagwara (sc) Constituency is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab state. Get all the latest updates and news from Phagwara (sc) Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Phagwara (sc) Assembly is also given here.