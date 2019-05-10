Petition against Bhupendrasinh Chudasama win: Poll observer seeks more time to reply

Rajasthan-cadre IAS officer Vinita Bohra, against whom the Election Commission has recommended disciplinary proceedings for not complying with the norms of counting of vote as observer for the Dholka constituency during the 2017 Assembly elections, on Wednesday sought more time from the Gujarat High Court to file her reply.

Last month, Bohra was made a respondent in the election petition filed by Congress candidate from Dholka, Ashwin Rathod, who has challenged the poll results in which BJP leader and minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama won by mere of 327 votes, alleging that then Returning Officer Dhaval Jani wrongly rejected 429 postal ballots. Jani, too, is a a respondent in the case, and EC has also recommended disciplinary proceedings against him.

After hearing Bohra’s request for more time, Justice Paresh Upadhyay asked her to file reply by June 19. Last week, the EC had told the court that actions have been recommended against the two officers — Jani and Bohra — for breaches in the counting process.