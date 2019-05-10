Toggle Menu
Petition against Bhupendrasinh Chudasama win: Poll observer seeks more time to replyhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/petition-bhupendrasinh-chudasama-poll-observer-more-time-reply-gujarat-high-court-5720194/

Petition against Bhupendrasinh Chudasama win: Poll observer seeks more time to reply

Last month, Bohra was made a respondent in the election petition filed by Congress candidate from Dholka, Ashwin Rathod, who has challenged the poll results in which BJP leader and minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama won by mere of 327 votes.

EC submits EC submits Preventive Steps Taken to Avoid Breaches by Election officers
Bhupendrasinh Chudasama (Express Photo Javed Raja)

Rajasthan-cadre IAS officer Vinita Bohra, against whom the Election Commission has recommended disciplinary proceedings for not complying with the norms of counting of vote as observer for the Dholka constituency during the 2017 Assembly elections, on Wednesday sought more time from the Gujarat High Court to file her reply.

Last month, Bohra was made a respondent in the election petition filed by Congress candidate from Dholka, Ashwin Rathod, who has challenged the poll results in which BJP leader and minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama won by mere of 327 votes, alleging that then Returning Officer Dhaval Jani wrongly rejected 429 postal ballots. Jani, too, is a a respondent in the case, and EC has also recommended disciplinary proceedings against him.

After hearing Bohra’s request for more time, Justice Paresh Upadhyay asked her to file reply by June 19. Last week, the EC had told the court that actions have been recommended against the two officers — Jani and Bohra — for breaches in the counting process.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Sharad Pawar, former defence minister, trains guns at Prime Minister
2 ‘AAP opened doors for Modi, only Congress and I have fought against him,' says Rahul Gandhi
3 Slums in East Delhi to upscale South, split verdict on poll promises