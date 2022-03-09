Pernem (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Pernem (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Goa has 40 Assembly seats. The Goa Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Pernem Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by Maharashtrawadi Gomantak candidate Manohar Trimbak Ajgaonkar. The Pernem seat is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in the Goa

Pernem ( Goa ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Pernem candidate of from Manohar Trimbak Ajgaonkar Goa. Pernem Election Result 2017

pernem Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Manohar Trimbak Ajgaonkar Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 0 10th Pass 63 Rs 4,50,19,076 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dnyaneswar Sitaram Varkhankar Goa Praja Party 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 45,000 ~ 45 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Gopaldas Anant Arlekar Goa Vikas Party 0 Graduate 48 Rs 40,43,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 22,85,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ Nitin Mohan Chopdekar Bahujan Mukti Party 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Arlekar BJP 0 Graduate 62 Rs 2,56,60,021 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,17,09,338 ~ 1 Crore+ Santosh Shankar Mandrekar NCP 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 8,58,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shivanand Krishna Pilarnkar AAP 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 3,38,392 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Vikesh Ramesh Assotikar INC 0 Others 43 Rs 5,08,74,189 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 74,53,460 ~ 74 Lacs+

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—

when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

