Perform or perish: Punjab Congress’ diktat to ministers and MLAs ahead of Lok Sabha battle

Issuing a diktat asking its leaders to either perform or perish in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Punjab, the Congress party Wednesday made it clear that any Cabinet minister who would not perform would be dropped from the Cabinet.

Advertising

The MLAs who fail to ensure the victory of their party candidates in their respective assembly segments would not be considered for a ticket in the next assembly elections. The announcement to this effect was made by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh himself here on Wednesday.

He said the decision was taken in consultation with AICC president Rahul Gandhi who wanted Punjab Congress to win all seats under its Mission 13.

“It is not just an announcement. This is going to happen. If a Cabinet minister fails to win his assembly segment for party’s Lok Sabha candidate, he would have to go after the election. There would be no softening of stance,” a party leader told The Indian Express on condition of anonymity.

Advertising

Punjab has 18 ministers including the Chief Minister himself and has 78 MLAs in an assembly of 117. If each MLA ensures victory on his seat, it would certainly hone up Congress chances in most of the constituencies.

The Congress also announced that leaders and MLAs who will perform well in their segments would be preferred for posts of chairpersons to be appointed after the election. Amarinder said this was a decision taken by Rahul Gandhi who wanted the performing leaders to be rewarded.