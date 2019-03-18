People will make right choice: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday exuded confidence that the people will make the “right choice” by electing a stable government instead of a “Mahamilawat Gathbandhan”.

In a Facebook post, he wrote, “At the cusp of history, India and Indians have a choice to make. Are they electing a six-month government or a five-year government? Are they choosing between a tried, tested and a performing leader or a chaotic crowd of non-leaders? Is India looking at a government which accelerates growth, development and poverty alleviation or is it looking for a government made by persons who excel only at self-enrichment? I am confident that aspirational people of an evolving society will make the right choice,” Jaitley said.

Cautioning voters that such coalitions in the past proved to be a failure, he wrote, “Who would want to invest in India in an environment of political instability? Would even Indian investors prefer to go outside and look for more stable countries for investment? Where there is instability, there is corruption.” Click for more election news

He also argued that “the essential pre-requisite for accelerating our movement in this direction is that India must have political stability, a clear policy direction, a strong and decisive leadership.”