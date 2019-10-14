People of Maharashtra care for Kashmir: Ravi Shankar Prasad on Congress’ Article 370 taunt

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Sunday attacked opposition leaders for criticising the BJP for making abrogation of provisions of Article 370 an election issue in Maharashtra. Prasad said that people of Maharashtra “cared for Kashmir and so, they had every right to discuss the rescinding of Article 370”.

Prasad was in Pune as part of the BJP’s Assembly election campaign. Earlier in the day, he interacted with lawyers in a meeting organised by the party.

Speaking to reporters, Prasad said opposition parties like the Congress were claiming that BJP was raising national issues like Article 370 while campaigning for the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

“The Congress party did not do anything on Article 370 for 70 years. Now, when we have taken action, they are saying don’t raise the issue in the election. I want to tell them that the people of Maharashtra care for Kashmir. They have the right to speak about issues related to Kashmir. How can the Congress ask such a question?” he said, adding that not a bullet had been fired since abrogation of Article 370 provisions, and 106 laws had been implemented in Jammu and Kashmir after the move.

“Because of Article 370, women in Kashmir were badly affected. There was a very high rate of unemployment. Since the Article has been abrogated, as many as 106 central laws have been extended to Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Prasad said the Congress was ignoring Maharashtra and that it had not even started its poll campaign for the October 21 polls.

When asked about his remarks a day earlier in which he cited box office collections of films to brush aside fears of an economic slowdown, Prasad said he has withdrawn his statements and criticised the media for twisting it out of context.

“I had made the comments in a context as I was in Mumbai — which is capital of the Indian film industry. However, regrettably, a part of my statement has been completely twisted out of context. I have withdrawn the comment,” he said.