‘People need to vote for local candidates, not for those they want to see at the Centre’

Praja is a non-profit organisation that brings out report cards on evaluating the work of elected representatives and raises public awareness on governance.

What are the parameters on which MPs should be evaluated and elected?

The MPs must be judged on how they utilise their funds or what they do in Parliament, in terms of law making. Constitutionally, an MP has three core responsibilities of finance, foreign affairs and defence. They are not service delivery agents, at best they may need to polish these deliverables. When people vote, they don’t realise all of this. For example, demonetisation is a financial domain. People should see what deliberations the MPs did on it, how well they represented the issues of the constituency in Parliament. People need to vote for local MP candidates, not for those they want to see at the Centre. In practice, people tend to look at services offered by MPs, issues related to roads, water and garbage, which are actually responsibilities of a corporator or MLA, not an MP.

When Praja evaluates MPs, what are the parameters you consider?

We only put out data on deliberations done by an MP in Parliament. Their role is not executive, it is legislative. They get Rs 5 crore under MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme), which is hardly anything. If they spend MPLADS funds on development, rating them on that is not correct because that is not their role.

Report cards may be misleading. Many times, people who are rated highly in your report cards have come across in popular perception to be ineffective representatives in terms of the work they did.

Exactly, that is not their job. An MP’s job is not to meet people daily. Sadly, the perception is based on those factors. We need to understand the Constitution. We judge a parliamentarian’s role too harshly. The role of the MP is not limited to attending birthday celebrations or weddings, getting school admissions done, solving civic issues. A smart MP will balance both acts.

How do we educate people then?

The school education system should play a role in teaching governance and civic responsibilities. Political parties should ensure that they use their network to create political education. That is how they will attract more people to their cadre and people will also understand how to evaluate a candidate. Germany has an interesting system. They have political parties with their own foundations that get funds for this purpose. Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini (under the BJP) is closest to that concept. It is an ideological organisation that also provides training on socio-political issues. Sadly, other political parties have not yet done this. Rajiv Gandhi also had similar ideas but the Congress did not implement it. Our Constitution is also relatively new. The US and European countries took years to progress and have a mature electoral system.

What is the scope of improvement in the current electoral process?

We should be happy that we have a robust system. A fair electoral process is judged by the way transition of power takes place. We have a smooth transition. Of course, there are elements across the spectrum that create problems. What we need is to make our people more active. Our political parties are not democratic from the inside. Candidates represent constituencies, not political parties. They must be allowed by the party to act freely in the interest of the constituency. It is time to evaluate how political parties are taking control of this process. Also, if a candidate is not from a political party, there is no level playing field during elections.

Is there a need to have a minimum educational qualification for candidates?

No. I don’t think educational qualification should be necessary; of course, they should know how to read and write. No country has an eligibility criteria. There are universal criteria of criminal records, age, mental stability, financial insolvency among others for candidates. But leadership cannot be gauged by education. I think only one African country has a policy for minimum educational qualification.

When you look around, do you think candidates need to be sensitised on campaigning? Do they mislead people with wrong propaganda?

Candidates need to understand that they are projecting themselves as leaders of a community, they need to have a larger and saner point of view. Having said that, people are also interested in certain macro and national issues such as Pulwama attack or temple issues, which candidates take advantage of and discuss. If people demand the right kind of representation, candidates will be forced to deliberate over the right issues.

How do people evaluate independent candidates, who may be good but have no money to campaign in a lavish manner?

A lot of these candidates pop up right before elections. It is unfair to expect people to vote for them. It is not a two-month exercise, it is a five-year exercise. Independent candidates will be known if they do good work in a community for a significant duration. We tried holding a collective forum for all candidates to come together in some wards. An articulate candidate may sound better, but may not actually do great work. So that should not be a parameter to judge a candidate.