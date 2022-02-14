People must give Channi another chance: Priyanka Gandhi

During her roadshow in Zirakpur on Sunday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi asked people to give Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi another chance. Gandhi, while campaigning for party candidate Deepinder Singh Dhillon, said that the Channi had done a lot of work during his tenure.

While speaking to the media, she said they made the changes in the state government when they found the need for it.

“After the change, Channi was made the CM. He has done great work in his tenure of 111 days. We feel that no government in the country has done such good work in the same period. People must give him another chance and the development shall be carried out in the state for the next five years,” she said.

She also said that the Congress party has the experience to run the governments and knows how to bring the development. Gandhi further said that the Delhi and Gujarat models are failures and that Arvind Kejriwal is the ‘B’ team of BJP.

“Both Delhi and Gujarat models were created to misguide the people. These models are limited to posters and advertisements,” she said.

She also said that the ‘Hijab’ controversy in Karnataka was created to polarize voters and create a divide in the country.

The roadshow started from Zirakpur-Patiala road and ended at Zirakpur-Ambala highway. Hundreds of Congress workers also welcomed the Congress leader with balloons and party flags at various locations during the roadshow.

The party workers welcomed Priyanka Gandhi by presenting her a Phulkari, a traditional Punjabi attire. She was accompanied by Congress Derabassi candidate Deepinder Dhillon and Haryana senior Congress leader Deepinder Singh Hooda.

A heavy traffic jam was also witnessed on the VIP road where the roadshow was to be carried out.