People here want work, not TikTok: Kuldeep Bishnoi

Former CM Bhajan Lal’s son, Kuldeep Bishnoi, is among the senior leaders of Congress in Haryana who are in the poll fray. A three-time MLA, Kuldeep, is again contesting from Adampur. He tells The Indian Express about poll prospects of Congress in Haryana.

Recent months have witnessed lot of infighting in Haryana Congress.

Now, we are one. We are fighting the elections unitedly.

How do you see candidature of a TV actor, who is active on TikTok, against you?

Nothing. You can see that there is a one-sided wave in the constituency. People here want work not TikTok. Moreover, nobody knows her and she (Sonali Phogat) doesn’t know anybody. I would have been happier, if the BJP had given ticket to somebody very strong. Then the contest would have been interesting.

Do you get benefit of your father’s name in the election?

Of course! I am getting lot of blessings from people because of Chaudhary Bhajan Lal’s name and the work done by him. His personal bonds with people are deep in Adampur constituency.

What is the biggest issue in Adampur?

The discrimination (with Adampur). We don’t have enough water even for drinking leave irrigation. Residents of Budak have demanded transfer of their village to Rajasthan’s jurisdiction. No development work has been done here in past five years.

What are the main poll issues in Haryana?

Traffic challans of poor. The farmers are not getting fair prices of their crops. The government has not been able to resolve the problems of traders. Haryana is witnessing highest ever unemployment in the state.

What do think about the poll prospects of Congress?

Congress will form government in Haryana getting full majority as the people are upset with Khattar government. The public did not get anything else except announcements during five years.

Recently, the I-T department raided your business establishments. How do you react to this?

It was 100 per cent political vendetta. I don’t have anything illegal so nothing was seized.