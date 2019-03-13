People expected ‘lafda’ from BJP, either mandir or India-Pakistan, says Kejriwal

The Hindus wouldn’t vote for the Congress and the party’s refusal to enter into a seat-sharing pact with the AAP has alienated even Muslims, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday, asserting that his party will sweep the Lok Sabha polls in the capital even without an alliance.

Advertising

Referring to the findings of an “internal survey”, Kejriwal also said the BJP’s attempt to “politicise” the tension between India and Pakistan was damaging the ruling party, contrary to the perception that it would reap dividends. “People are telling us that they have been suspecting over the past two years that the BJP will do some lafda (mischief) on mandir or India-Pakistan lafda before the polls,” he said. Click here for more election news

Asked to elaborate, the CM said, “We don’t have details.”

Addressing a press conference at the AAP headquarters — his first since becoming chief minister — Kejriwal sought to sidestep a query on whether the party was still open to an alliance with the Congress, saying “it’s a theoretical question”.

Advertising

On Monday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had indicated that his party is likely to go alone in Delhi, urging workers to register victories in all seven Lok Sabha seats in the city.

“The way Congress put the country’s interests in the backseat, Hindus were not voting for the Congress, Muslims were confused, now they are consolidating in the AAP’s favour,” Kejriwal said.

According to the 2011 Census, Muslims form 12.86% of Delhi’s population, with the community’s share being 29.34% and 33.36% in the northeast and central districts respectively.

The AAP has been batting for a coalition with the Congress to prevent the split of anti-BJP votes in Delhi, which votes on May 12.

The party fears that since they essentially derive support from the same segments, such as residents of unauthorised colonies, JJ clusters, Muslims and Purvanchalis, the Congress’s ascent might damage its prospects and benefit the BJP.

Kejriwal also said that 56% respondents of their “internal survey” said they do not approve of the BJP’s conduct on the India-Pakistan hostilities. A party spokesperson claimed that the survey had a sample size of 5 lakh.

Kejriwal also said the AAP appears to be headed for a clean sweep based on a set of four factors: The Delhi government’s focus on development of unauthorised colonies; the demand for full statehood; the BJP’s conduct on the Balakot airstrikes; and the Congress’s stand against an alliance.

Responding to queries on a coalition, Kejriwal said AAP has as much information on the issue as the media. “We have seen statements from the Congress, from Sheila Dikshit, that they will not do any coalition. There’s no indication from their end. We will win all seven seats even if there is no coalition. There have been only official communications so far, one is Dikshit’s statements against a tie-up and Rahul’s categorical no at (NCP president) Sharad Pawar’s residence.”

Advertising

“Try to understand, the country is bigger than any party or any individual leader. Currently we have two kinds of people in the country — Modi bhakts and people who want to defeat Modi. The Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo is dangerous and we are ready to do whatever it takes to defeat them,” he added.