Pension for unemployed an insult to youth, conspiracy to weaken them, says CR Paatil

Without naming the Aam Aadmi Party, Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil Wednesday said that some people have “conspired” to weaken the youth of Gujarat by offering them a “pension”which is usually given to those “over 60-years of age whose bodies are infirm to work anymore”.

Speaking at a rally ahead of the filing of nominations for the BJP candidates of Dholka and Dhanduka, Paatil said that on the one had the Congress had “lost the ability to think” and was reduced to a party of “saasu, jamai, dikro, dikri” referring to the Gandhis.

The AAP and Congress have announced a Rs 3,000 per month unemployment allowance, if voted to power.

“Some people come and offer revdis to the youths of Gujarat. They want to give them a pension of Rs 3000 …who deserves a pension? Those who are sixty years old and their bodies are so infirm that they cannot work. This is an insult for the youth of Gujarat. Imagine if he gets a pension of Rs 3,000, he goes about arranging his life around that money. He does not work, he has talent but he try to move forward… this is an attempt to weaken the youth of Gujarat- a conspiracy,” said Paatil.

“The revdibaaz says the total worth of his promises is Rs 8.5 lakh crore, Gujarat’s annual budget is Rs 2.5 lakh crore. He looks a bigger jadugar than Mohammad Chhel, he can take a cat out of a bag…we have no need for such magicians”, added Paatil, who was flanked by Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan and former minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama who was dropped from the Dholka seat.

The BJP has nominated Kalubhai Dabhi, who belongs to the Koli community, from the Dhanduka seat and Kiritsinh Dabhi, a Karadiya Rajput from the Dholka seat.

Referring to the candidates as the “Dabhi bandhu (Dabhi brothers)”, Paatil urged the party workers to not only break its own victory record, but also win by record margins, assuring a 50,000 vote lead on “every seat”.

Paatil said that Congress which was once a national party, has now got restricted to just one state, that of Rajasthan, where its government is on shaky ground.

“As for the Congress, they have lost their power to think and don’t come out of dynasty mindset. Except BJP, there is no party that thinks of the country. Once a national party, the Congress has a government only in Rajasthan and that too is tottering. When it goes, it will be because of its own sins and what will remain is the sasu (mother-in-law), jamai,(son-in-law) dikro (son), dikri (daughter)– the family of four that has become the Congress,” Paatil said.

Further accusing other parties of dynasty politics, he added, “The Shiv Sena in Maharashtra is a father-daughter party, NCP is a father-daughter party. Bengal has nephew and didi, BSP has Mayawati and nephew and SP has Akhilesh- kaka-bhatrija. In the South all parties are dynastic”.

He said that industries were investing and shifting to Gujarat because there was no “unionbaazi (active trade unions)” and no “goodagardi (hooliganism)” .