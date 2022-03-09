Payal (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Payal (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Payal (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Lakhvir Singh. The Payal (sc) seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

payal (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Lakhvir Singh INC 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 54,86,992 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 2,08,680 ~ 2 Lacs+ Dalbara Singh BSP 0 Others 63 Rs 23,61,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurpreet Singh AAP 0 Graduate 36 Rs 4,97,522 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurwinder Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 12th Pass 25 Rs 41,000 ~ 41 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Inderjit Singh Democratic Swaraj Party 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 1,000 ~ 1 Thou+ Ishar Singh SAD 0 Graduate 69 Rs 2,36,05,326 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 45,50,000 ~ 45 Lacs+ Jagtar Singh IND 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 23,15,535 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Karan Kangra IND 3 10th Pass 42 Rs 56,05,150 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 26,00,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ Kulwant Singh Cheema NCP 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 19,00,881 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prem Singh IND 0 5th Pass 48 Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rampal Singh Aapna Punjab Party 0 Graduate 44 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Samser Singh IND 0 8th Pass 0 Rs 8,05,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sandeep Singh AITC 0 10th Pass 34 Nil / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Payal Sc candidate of from Charanjit Singh Atwal Punjab. Payal (sc) Election Result 2012

payal (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Charanjit Singh Atwal SAD 0 Graduate Professional 74 Rs 3,29,51,084 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 54,36,788 ~ 54 Lacs+ Hardeep Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 1,16,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdeep Singh BSP(Kanshiram) 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 33,90,702 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 52,352 ~ 52 Thou+ Kiran Bala IND 0 Graduate 47 Rs 25,78,410 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Lakhvir Singh INC 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 56,78,558 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 3,40,034 ~ 3 Lacs+ Malkiat Singh Sarpanch PPOP 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 10,83,972 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 42,000 ~ 42 Thou+ Prem Singh IND 0 Others 45 Rs 4,15,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukhdev Singh BSP 0 Graduate 76 Rs 9,57,012 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

