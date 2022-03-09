Payagpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Payagpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Payagpur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Subhash Tripathi. The Payagpur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

payagpur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Chhote Lal IND 0 12th Pass 57 Rs 10,35,847 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 54,329 ~ 54 Thou+ Geeta BSP 0 Literate 53 Rs 2,56,89,262 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukesh Srivastava SP 9 12th Pass 45 Rs 15,62,51,731 ~ 15 Crore+ / Rs 8,71,87,741 ~ 8 Crore+ Raise Ahmad All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Graduate 51 Rs 53,05,000 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Swaroop IND 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 16,86,354 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 4,178 ~ 4 Thou+ Rana Shivam Singh INC 0 Graduate 35 Rs 11,52,269 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Subhash Tripathi BJP 4 Post Graduate 66 Rs 4,83,06,170 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 61,792 ~ 61 Thou+

payagpur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Subhash Tripathi BJP 1 Post Graduate 63 Rs 2,79,55,402 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Aswani Kumar Lok Shahi Party (Secular) 0 12th Pass 25 Rs 91,600 ~ 91 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhagat Ram INC 1 Post Graduate 64 Rs 2,11,51,673 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ Chhotey Lal IND 0 Illiterate 47 Rs 14,47,500 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharmendra Kumar Pandey IND 0 8th Pass 25 Rs 65,000 ~ 65 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Mushraf BSP 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 9,84,44,003 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukesh Srivastava Urf Gyanendera Pratap SP 5 12th Pass 40 Rs 3,86,44,472 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 97,76,778 ~ 97 Lacs+ Ram Swaroop IND 1 Graduate 47 Rs 16,53,359 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Subhash Chand Socialist Party (India) 0 8th Pass 50 Rs 12,48,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Payagpur candidate of from Mukesh Srivastav Uttar Pradesh. Payagpur Election Result 2012

payagpur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mukesh Srivastav INC 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 2,48,99,346 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 30,61,660 ~ 30 Lacs+ Ajeet Pratap Singh BSP 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 2,66,75,942 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 61,41,170 ~ 61 Lacs+ Arun Veer Singh SP 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 2,61,15,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 5,06,014 ~ 5 Lacs+ Beenaraj Mishra AITC 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 46,63,312 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Bhoopraj Singh IND 0 Graduate 37 Rs 4,60,726 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chhotelal IND 0 Illiterate 42 Rs 13,30,500 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dinesh Kumar IND 0 Graduate 35 Rs 7,73,969 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitendra Kumar Tiwari IND 1 12th Pass 39 Rs 2,49,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Moh.ashlam PECP 1 8th Pass 36 Rs 61,13,855 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 18,50,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ Ramswaroop IND 0 Graduate 42 Rs 11,52,849 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sailendra Kumar Mishra IND 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 3,17,854 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Saukat Ali IND 0 Literate 49 Rs 12,52,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Subhash Chand SP(I) 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 27,16,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sudhakar Shukla RLM 1 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 5,05,556 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

