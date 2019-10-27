Sharad Pawar rules out bid to form govt, Congress leaders keep line open

NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress state president Balasaheb Thorat on Saturday reiterated that the two parties will sit in the Opposition, even as some other leaders from the Congress, and Raju Sheti, who heads Swabhimani Paksha, another UPA constituent, tried to keep a channel open with the Shiv Sena

Pawar said: “The issue of government formation, or searching for an alternative, does not arise. Voters have given their mandate for us to sit in Opposition. I have accepted the verdict.”

While stating that the mandate received by Congress-NCP alliance is to “sit in Opposition,” Thorat, however, also said that for a tie-up with the Sena to become a possibility, the proposal has to come from the latter. “We might think on those lines…but the proposal has to come from Shiv Sena. If it comes, I will immediately forward it our high command, which will take a final decision.”

Explained When NCP was ready to back BJP In 2014, soon after the Maharashtra Assembly election results were declared, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP had wasted no time in extending support to the BJP after the saffron party fell short of majority, even without the latter seeking support. The BJP and Shiv Sena joined hands to form the government.

Thorat, who met Pawar in Baramati on Saturday, said, “We have not received any proposal from the Shiv Sena. Neither have we sent any proposal to the Shiv Sena.”

On Thursday, former Maharashtra CM and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan had dropped hints that the party was open for discussions with the Sena. Without naming the Sena, he had told The Indian Express, “We need to put an end to vindictive politics of BJP… therefore, it was better to tie with up the lesser of the evil.”

On Saturday, Chavan repeated: “I still do not deny that possibility…. In a couple of days, we will meet the NCP chief and discuss the possibility. We are keeping a watch (on developments in BJP and Sena) and will decide accordingly.”

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly, was quoted by PTI from Mumbai, “The mandate for Congress is to perform the role of Opposition. But to stop BJP, we need to come together. Shiv Sena has to come forward. The Sena should come forward for an alternative arrangement, as the popular mandate was against the BJP.”

Raju Sheti said, “I am in favour of forming the government with the help of Sena. The Sena is any day better than the vindictive BJP. Congress-NCP leaders should take initiative in this regard.”