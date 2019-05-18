Pawan Kumar Bansal has spent over Rs 26 lakh on campaign, maximum by candidate

As per the expenditure record maintained by the Election Commission, Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal has spent maximum money on the election campaigning than his rival candidates till May 9.

Since the filing of his nomination on April 26, Bansal has spent approximately Rs 26,84,519, though he submitted bills of around Rs 16 lakh till May 14.

Incumbent MP and BJP candidate Kirron Kher has spent around Rs 13,97,973, though she submitted bills of Rs 8,33,479 till May 9.

Similarly, the Election Commission estimates AAP candidate Harmohan Dhawan has spent Rs 10 lakh since after the filing of his nomination on April 29.

Avinash Singh Sharma of Chandigarh Ki Aawaz party has submitted the expenditure bills of Rs 3.50 lakh.

Among Independent candidates, Devi Sarohi, has spent the highest money — Rs 3,54,868 — till May 9.

Another Independent candidate, Boota Singh, has spent Rs 79,278 till May 9.

A senior Election Commission officer told Chandigarh Newsline, “A candidate in Chandigarh can spend Rs 54 lakh in the election campaigning. We have found discrepancies between the submitted bills by candidates and figures entered in shadow registers of expenditure maintained by the Election Commission till now. These all candidates were asked to submit all the bills, which were yet to be submitted. We estimate that expenditure will go up to Rs 40 lakh in the election campaigning. Final bills will be received till May 23.”

The expenditure includes Rs 25,000 security deposit of all the candidates. As many as 36 candidates, including eight Independents, are in the fray for Lok Sabha election in Chandigarh.

The estimate included expenditure on pamphlets, fuel used in vehicle in the campaigning, payment for arranging public meetings, sound system and payment to artists.

The Election Commission of India has fixed Rs 54 lakh expenditure limit for all the candidates in seven Union Territories except Delhi, in which the limit is Rs 70 lakh. See also page 4