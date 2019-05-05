Pawan Bansal says Kirron Kher behaving like Trump on traffic issue, MP backs monorail again

Congress candidate for Chandigarh seat Pawan Kumar Bansal on Saturday said that and BJP MP Kirron Kher, who is contensing for a second term, “was behaving like US President Donald Trump who was trying to create a border wall between Mexico and USA (sic)”. Bansal was reacting to the issue of traffic congestion in an interaction organized by the Chandigarh Residents Associations Welfare Federation (CRAWFED).

The ‘Meet The Candidate’ programme organised by CRAWFED at Chandigarh Press Club, was attended by representatives of 83 Resident Welfare Associations/Societies affiliated to it.

The organisers had invited AAP candidate Harmohan Dhawan and Chandigarh ki Awaaz party candidate Avinash Singh Sharma. But it turned into a Bansal versus Kher slugfest. While Bansal was the first to address the gathering, Kher spent her speech refuting what he said on each issue, minutes before her arrival.

Traffic Congestion

Bansal reiterated that metro was the only solution. “There are 1.70 lakh vehicles entering Chandigarh from neighbouring areas… Can we stop these people from entering Chandigarh. BJP is not clear on its stand, Kher says monorail while Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says double-decker skybuses. Will we have 500 ropeways in Chandigarh with people commuting to work like the Timber trail in hills.”

To this, Kher said, “ Bansal ji wants the city to be uprooted. Metro tickets will be really expensive and it will cost a huge Rs 14000 crore while monorail is just Rs 2000 crore. Let them have metro in Punjab and Haryana and here in Chandigarh let’s have just a monorail. We can have mini buses plying in internal lanes and big buses on the main roads. Also let’s all car pool.’’

CHB need-based policy

Bansal: Will be working on one-time settlement of violations/need-based changes

Kher: Decision of need-based changes has already been taken after talking to all the stakeholders. But, after May 23, meet me again so that we can have changes or amendments desired.

Leasehold to freehold rates

Bansal: It was an eyewash. What is the use of allowing conversion from leasehold to freehold when the rates have been hiked from Rs 1710 per square yard to Rs 80,000 per square yard, I will try to get it revised .

Kher: The issue got stuck initially because CAG got to know that the Congress was causing loss to the government. And the Congress government then preferred to stop it. We got it started again and the rates are in accordance with the circle rates.

Stray dog menace

Bansal: We will have a dog pound as the menace has increased. Also, you don’t even know if the dogs are being sterilised or not.

Kher: Yes, it is indeed a big problem…the Supreme court says the dogs have to be left at that very place after sterilization from where they were picked up. I would just say please do not feed stray dogs. I will try and meet SC lawyers to see if something can be done.

Sanitation

Bansal: Chandigarh was on the top position during our time. City’s cleanliness has been made a complete mess by this government that it has slipped to 20th position. Will get relief for the people at Dadumajra from the dumping ground by getting it shifted.

Kher: The garbage processing company was chosen by Congress. They didn’t even have an exit clause in the agreement by which you could shunt out the company. For people in Dadumajra, we will be bringing a solution within 18 months and a new model on the Indore level is being brought.

Water

Bansal: I can challenge, if you get 24×7 water supply, you will have to pay double for the water rates

Kher: It is already done…work on the pipelines is completed…it is false that you will have to pay double the rates.