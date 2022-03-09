Pauri (sc) (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Pauri (sc) (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Pauri (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Mukesh Singh Koli. The Pauri (sc) seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

pauri (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Hari Kumar Akhand Bharat Vikas Party 1 8th Pass 38 Rs 7,92,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manohar Lal AAP 1 5th Pass 54 Rs 13,42,174 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ Naval Kishor INC 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 31,64,720 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 5,49,706 ~ 5 Lacs+ Onkar Singh Uttarakhand Janekta Party 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 20,49,400 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Poonam Singh UKD 0 Graduate 33 Rs 1,12,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Prasad SP 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 2,85,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajkumar Pori BJP 0 Graduate 51 Rs 25,24,958 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 11,22,780 ~ 11 Lacs+ Ramesh Chandra BSP 0 8th Pass 64 Rs 20,40,500 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

pauri (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mukesh Singh Koli BJP 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 35,40,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Kumar Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (Democratic) 0 Graduate 49 Rs 31,100 ~ 31 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Devaki Nandan Shah IND 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 2,06,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hari Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 1,91,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 91,000 ~ 91 Thou+ Manohar Lal Pahari Uttarakhand Raksha Morcha 0 5th Pass 53 Rs 6,45,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Naval Kishor INC 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 31,11,753 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 10,76,807 ~ 10 Lacs+ Ramesh Chander BSP 0 5th Pass 59 Rs 1,60,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ Vijay Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 12,30,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vir Pratap Singh UKD 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 8,34,138 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 58,000 ~ 58 Thou+

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

pauri (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sundar Lal INC 0 10th Pass 74 Rs 57,35,291 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhagwan Singh BSP 0 12th Pass 63 Rs 42,57,481 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 9,69,290 ~ 9 Lacs+ Ganesh Lal IND 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 93,500 ~ 93 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ghananand BJP 0 10th Pass 58 Rs 4,36,091 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 33,963 ~ 33 Thou+ Manohar Lal UtRM 0 5th Pass 48 Rs 13,05,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ Manoj Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 1,34,400 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 74,000 ~ 74 Thou+ Rajesh Singh Raja IND 0 Literate 34 Rs 5,27,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 18,438 ~ 18 Thou+

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

