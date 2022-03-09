Patti (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Patti (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Patti Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Rajendra Pratap Singh Urf Moti. The Patti seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

patti Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay Yadav AAP 1 12th Pass 26 Rs 28,52,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Fulchandra BSP 1 5th Pass 64 Rs 1,39,20,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kaushalendra Pandey IND 0 Graduate 38 Rs 32,93,547 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Mujammil Hussain Jan Adhikar Party 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 2,46,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nand Lal Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate Professional 62 Rs 4,25,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Pratap Singh Alias Moti BJP 0 Graduate Professional 67 Rs 15,32,59,367 ~ 15 Crore+ / Rs 39,22,500 ~ 39 Lacs+ Rajmani SUCI(C) 1 10th Pass 59 Rs 32,42,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Abhilash Apana Dal Balihari Party 0 10th Pass 69 Rs 36,81,354 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Singh SP 6 Post Graduate 39 Rs 4,25,93,762 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 75,78,005 ~ 75 Lacs+ Sunita INC 0 Graduate 36 Rs 6,66,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Patti candidate Rajendra Pratap Singh Urf Moti from Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Patti candidate Ram Singh from Samajwadi Party.

patti Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ram Singh SP 1 Graduate Professional 28 Rs 26,66,592 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajeet Pratap Singh INC 0 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 1,44,96,675 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 25,21,587 ~ 25 Lacs+ Archana Devi BSP 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 88,47,232 ~ 88 Lacs+ / Rs 37,91,346 ~ 37 Lacs+ Bal Mukund RLM 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 6,25,101 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Birendra AITC 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 34,000 ~ 34 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Gireesh Chandra NCP 1 8th Pass 31 Rs 6,67,500 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Hari Lal JD(U) 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 1,96,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jeet Lal PBSD 0 Literate 41 Rs 3,98,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamlesh IND 0 8th Pass 57 Rs 20,500 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Lalit Narayan Mishra RUC 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 5,61,500 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Pratap Singh Urf Moti Singh BJP 0 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 2,34,73,632 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 25,45,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ Rakesh SJP(R) 0 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 6,27,371 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Singh Patel Bharatiya Rashtriya Bahujan Samaj Vikas Party 2 10th Pass 33 Rs 22,000 ~ 22 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rudra Pratap AD 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 21,50,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shyam Sunder LJP 1 12th Pass 34 Rs 1,94,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Kumar BRPP 0 8th Pass 27 Rs 5,22,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

