Patti (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Patti (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Patti Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Harminder Singh Gill. The Patti seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Patti ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Patti candidate of from Harminder Singh Gill Punjab. Patti Election Result 2017

patti Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Harminder Singh Gill INC 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 2,76,70,955 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 19,48,409 ~ 19 Lacs+ Adesh Partap Singh Kairon SAD 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 53,21,63,000 ~ 53 Crore+ / Rs 3,20,41,000 ~ 3 Crore+ Avtar Singh BSP 0 5th Pass 61 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Bhupinder Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 14,29,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harjinder Singh IND 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 23,10,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ Jatinder Singh Pannu Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar) 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 11,000 ~ 11 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kartar Singh IND 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 67,19,000 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ranjit Singh Cheema AAP 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 23,16,023 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 9,60,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Sukhwant Singh Virdi Chuslewar IND 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 9,70,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Patti candidate of from Adesh Partap Singh Punjab. Patti Election Result 2012

patti Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Adesh Partap Singh SAD 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 51,23,00,000 ~ 51 Crore+ / Rs 2,56,48,000 ~ 2 Crore+ Davinderjit Singh Dhillon CPM 0 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 3,62,52,663 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Harminder Singh INC 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 1,71,87,922 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Kashmir Singh Nawada BSP 0 5th Pass 52 Rs 31,25,500 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manjit Kaur IND 0 Not Given 48 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Sukhchain Singh Nandpur BSP(A) 0 5th Pass 63 Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukhwant Singh IND 0 10th Pass 0 Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

