Patsoi (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

The Patsoi Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Akoijam Mirabai Devi. The Patsoi seat is one of the 60 assembly constituencies in the Manipur

patsoi Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Akoijam Mirabai Devi INC 1 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 4,54,16,667 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 23,33,600 ~ 23 Lacs+ R.K. Rameshwar Singh NPP 0 Graduate 52 Rs 7,42,09,434 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 58,52,180 ~ 58 Lacs+ Sapam Kunjakeswor (Keba) Singh BJP 1 Graduate 63 Rs 23,43,487 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 32,75,166 ~ 32 Lacs+ Wakambam Ibomcha Singh JD(U) 0 Graduate 54 Rs 21,70,100 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Patsoi candidate of from Akoijam Mirabai Devi Manipur. Patsoi Election Result 2017

patsoi Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Akoijam Mirabai Devi INC 0 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 1,85,84,575 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Chungkham Thoiba Singh National Peoples Party 0 Graduate 48 Rs 1,21,24,050 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Premananda BJP 0 Graduate 49 Rs 82,51,351 ~ 82 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sapam Kunjakeswor Singh North East India Development Party 0 Graduate 58 Rs 17,93,848 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 8,61,152 ~ 8 Lacs+ Thounaojam Sarat CPI(M) 0 Graduate 54 Rs 6,22,300 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2017 Assembly polls in Manipur marked a crucial moment in the shift in power dynamics in the northeast. Once considered a Congress stronghold, the region started witnessing a saffron surge with BJP’s victory in Assam in 2016. Just a year later, though Congress emerged as the single largest party in the Manipur polls, winning 28 seats in the 60-member Assembly, it failed to form a government.

BJP, which won 21 seats, came to power by stitching together an alliance with Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party and Nagaland’s Naga People’s Front, that had won four seats each.

With the poll results leading to a hung House, the scales in the battle for supremacy were delicately balanced. The final ending was not without controversy—though Congress had emerged as the single largest party, Governor Najma Heptulla called the BJP-led alliance to form the government.

The results also marked the end of the Okram Ibobi Singh-led Congress government. Though Singh, who had been the CM for 15 years, lost the larger battle, he won from the Thoubal seat. Rights activist Irom Sharmila, who had contested against Singh, secured only 90 votes. BJP’s N Biren Singh, who was a former minister in the Congress government, went on to take oath as the CM.

Assembly election 2012 won by Patsoi candidate of from Akoijam. Mirabai Devi Manipur. Patsoi Election Result 2012

patsoi Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Akoijam. Mirabai Devi INC 0 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 14,40,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. L. Chandramani Singh MPP 0 Doctorate 74 Rs 1,37,26,668 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Phijam Irabot Singh CPI 0 Graduate 64 Rs 20,90,281 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sapam Kunjakeswor Singh AITC 0 Graduate 54 Rs 20,56,670 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sapam Shamungou Singh SHS 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 4,55,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress had won 42 seats. Okram Ibobi Singh led the party to a resounding victory with the Congress winning 42 seats out of 60 that increased to 47 when the Manipur State Congress Party merged with the Congress.

