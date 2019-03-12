Patriotism not monopoly of any individual or party: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Monday joined the Opposition in accusing its ally BJP of using the Balakot airstrikes for political gain.

Advertising

In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, Sena slammed BJP for “politicising” the airstrike, saying “patriotism was not the monopoly of an individual or a political party”.

The party said if anybody felt that way, then they will be insulting the country. “We don’t agree with each other’s political ideology, but calling them (Opposition parties) ‘anti-national’ for raising questions is flawed propaganda. It is the suppression of freedom of expression,” the editorial added.

“Those demanding proof of the airstrike or seeking votes using soldiers’ uniforms and photos are equally guilty. The attack on Pakistan is not a task, but a duty. When will our politicians understand this?” asked the Sena, referring to Delhi BJP chief and MP Manoj Tiwari sporting Army fatigues in a recent rally.

The editorial said that instances of claiming ownership of soldiers, patriotism and other nationalistic thoughts had increased following the airstrike in Pakistan.

“(Wing Commander) Abhinandan’s photos in soldier’s uniform are being used by the BJP and other political parties in hoardings and advertisements to feel proud… Where is the bravery in frivolously using the Army’s uniform for political gains?” the Sena asked.

The party said that though the sacrifice of soldiers was not being contained, their uniforms were being used for political campaigns. It added that the Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, was more serious than the airstrike. “The Opposition can use the images of the carnage on posters to corner those in the government,” said Sena.

Advertising

“The soldier’s honour is in their bravery and uniform. It is not a good sign that the Election Commission has to tell parties to stop using the soldiers’ uniform for seeking votes,” said the Sena, adding that it also supported the Opposition’s view that the BJP was using the airstrike for political gain.